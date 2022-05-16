Here's What Kyrie Irving Tweeted On Sunday Night

Brooklyn Nets superstar Kyrie Irving sent out a tweet on Sunday night. The Nets lost in the first-round of the playoffs to the Boston Celtics.

Irving and the Nets had their season come to an end in the first-round of the playoffs by the Boston Celtics.

The loss in the first-round was one thing, but they got swept by the Celtics which was an embarrassment considering they have Irving and Kevin Durant.

Durant and Irving signed with the Nets in the summer of 2019, but the two superstars have failed to get out of the second-round playoffs in their time playing together.

Durant won two NBA titles with the Golden State Warriors prior to joining the Nets, while Irving won the 2016 NBA title with the Cleveland Cavaliers.

In 2021, the Nets lost in the second-round of the playoffs to the Milwaukee Bucks in a Game 7 on their home court.

They are now headed into an offseason where there will be a lot of questions about the future of the coaching staff, and the players on the roster going forward.

