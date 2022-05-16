Skip to main content

Here's What Kyrie Irving Tweeted On Sunday Night

Brooklyn Nets superstar Kyrie Irving sent out a tweet on Sunday night. The Nets lost in the first-round of the playoffs to the Boston Celtics.

On Sunday night, Brooklyn Nets superstar Kyrie Irving sent out a tweet from his Twitter account.  

Irving and the Nets had their season come to an end in the first-round of the playoffs by the Boston Celtics. 

The loss in the first-round was one thing, but they got swept by the Celtics which was an embarrassment considering they have Irving and Kevin Durant. 

Durant and Irving signed with the Nets in the summer of 2019, but the two superstars have failed to get out of the second-round playoffs in their time playing together. 

Durant won two NBA titles with the Golden State Warriors prior to joining the Nets, while Irving won the 2016 NBA title with the Cleveland Cavaliers. 

In 2021, the Nets lost in the second-round of the playoffs to the Milwaukee Bucks in a Game 7 on their home court.

They are now headed into an offseason where there will be a lot of questions about the future of the coaching staff, and the players on the roster going forward. 

  • SHOULD THE BUCKS MAKE A TRADE? On Sunday afternoon, the Milwaukee Bucks lost Game 7 to the Boston Celtics, which officially ends their 2021-22 NBA season in the second-round. Last season, they won the NBA Championship, and they will now enter an offseason where they can look to improve the roster to get back to the NBA Finals. CLICK HERE.
  • COMPLETE 2022 NBA PLAYOFFS RESULTS AND SCHEDULE: Fastbreak on FanNation updates the results and schedule for every 2022 NBA Playoff game. CLICK HERE. 

USATSI_18107662_168388303_lowres
News

Here's What Kyrie Irving Tweeted On Sunday Night

By Ben Stinar1 minute ago
USATSI_18058567_168388303_lowres
News

Here's What Kyrie Irving Posted To His Instagram Story On Sunday

By Ben Stinar13 minutes ago
USATSI_18106978_168388303_lowres
News

Jayson Tatum's Amazing Instagram Story After Game 7

By Ben Stinar20 minutes ago
USATSI_18117807_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Shocking News About Chris Paul

By Ben Stinar31 minutes ago
USATSI_18107425_168388303_lowres
News

Kevin Durant's Intriguing Tweet On Monday

By Ben Stinar40 minutes ago
USATSI_18134248_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Celtics And Heat's Injury Reports For Game 1

By Ben Stinar51 minutes ago
USATSI_18147973_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Kyle Lowry's Updated Injury Status For Game 1

By Ben Stinar59 minutes ago
USATSI_18255066_168388303_lowres
News

Can The Warriors Stop Luka Doncic In The Western Conference Finals?

By Brett Siegel1 hour ago
Kelly Krauskopf interview
News

'I have this belief that we're moving up': Pacers Assistant GM Kelly Krauskopf Positive About Outcome of NBA Draft Lottery

By Scott Agness1 hour ago