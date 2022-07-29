Carsen Edwards Signs With Fenerbahçe Basketball in Turkey

Once an All-American talent in college and the 33rd overall pick in the 2019 NBA Draft, Carsen Edwards will look to continue his basketball journey overseas.

Joining Fenerbahçe Basketball in Turkey, Edwards will continue to be a scoring threat with the ball in his hands even though he may be just 5-foot-11.

Edwards, 24, made a name for himself during his undergraduate years at Purdue because of his perimeter shooting abilities and this gift of his carried over to the NBA. Through his three seasons in the league, Carsen Edwards showed glimpses of his full potential and three-point shooting has always been the part of his game that stands out the most.

While he never really received a ton of playing time in the NBA, many tend to remember Edwards during one of the Boston Celtics’ preseason games ahead of the start of the 2019-20 season, as Edwards shot 9-15 from three-point range, scoring a total of 30 points in about 21 minutes.

In 72 career regular season games, Edwards averaged 3.7 points per game and shot just 29.7% from three-point range. This past season with the Detroit Pistons, he averaged a career-high 5.8 points and 3.5 assists while shooting 25.0% from three-point range.

Acquired by the Salt Lake Stars back in November 2021, he led the G-League in scoring, averaging 26.7 points, 4.1 assists, 2.7 rebounds and 1.5 steals in 35.9 minutes per game.

It will be interesting to see if this move overseas will be permanent for Carsen Edwards or if he will spend a few years working on his game in order to make a possible return to the NBA.