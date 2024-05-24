Sky's Angel Reese Fires Back at Charles Barkley Over Caitlin Clark Comments
Angel Reese has some words for former NBA star and current TNT analyst Charles Barkley. The WNBA rookie clapped back at Chuck over his Caitlin Clark comments on Thursday night after helping lead the Chicago Sky to a 90-81 victory over the New York Liberty.
Reese scored 13 points and collected nine rebounds, helping Chicago get its second win of the season and hand New York its first lost in 2024. Shortly after the game went final, the rookie decided to send a message in response to Barkley's comments.
"And that's getting a WIN in a packed (arena) not just cause of one player on our charter flight," Reese wrote on X. She later deleted the post.
Reese's post on social media came after Barkley's rant against WNBA players on Wednesday night during TNT's Inside the NBA. The analyst said others should be grateful for the attention Clark is bringing to the league.
"You women out there, y'all petty, man. Hey, LeBron (James), you 100% right hatin' on Caitlin Clark. Y'all petty. I expect men to be petty because we're the most insecure group in the world. Y'all should be thanking that girl for getting y'all ass private charters; all the money and visibility she's bringing to the WNBA. Don't be petty like dudes," Barkley said during the broadcast.
"Listen, what she's accomplished — give her her flowers. Stop being petty, girls. She brought y'all ass charter (flights), all this money to the table, but y'all being petty like dudes. ... Caitlin Clark: Thank you for bringing all that money and shine to the WNBA."
Yes, Clark's success at Iowa and transition into the WNBA has brought a lot of new fans to the league. But there are plenty of talented veterans and rookies who also bring attention to the game.
That's the point Reese wanted to make on social media. She accomplished that goal.
While a lot of talk surrounds Clark, Reese is having an impressive start to her rookie season in Chicago. The former LSU star is averaging 12 points, 8.7 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game for the Sky.