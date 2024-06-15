Fastbreak

NBA Legend Charles Barkley Makes Bold Statement About Boston Celtics

Charles Barkley spoke about Game 4 of the NBA Finals.

Ben Stinar

Unknown date 1994; Portland, OR, USA: FILE PHOTO; Phoenix Suns forward Charles Barkley (34) against the Portland Trail Blazers at Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: USA TODAY Sports
Unknown date 1994; Portland, OR, USA: FILE PHOTO; Phoenix Suns forward Charles Barkley (34) against the Portland Trail Blazers at Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: USA TODAY Sports / USA TODAY Sports

On Friday evening, the Boston Celtics played the Dallas Mavericks in Texas for Game 4 of the NBA Finals.

The Celtics had a chance to close out the series and win the 2024 NBA Championship.

However, they were blown out by a score of 122-84.

After the game, Basketball Hall of Famer Charles Barkley made a bold statement (via Bleacher Report/NBA TV).

Barkley: "I'm glad the Mavs didn't get swept. I'd actually like to see the Mavs win next game because I want to see the champion put under stress. The Celtics have not been put under stress. Now they're under stress."

While the Celtics still have a 3-1 lead, the Mavs can make the series very interesting with a win Game 5.

So far, the Celtics have yet to have a series go past five games.

The Mavs came out extremely aggressive and held the Celtics to just 21 points in the first quarter.

They also had a 26-point lead at halftime.

All-Star forward Luka Doncic led the way with 29 points, five rebounds, five assists and three steals while shooting 12/26 from the field and 0/8 from the three-point range in 33 minutes of playing time.

Game 5 of the series will be on Monday evening in Boston.

If the Mavs are able to stay alive, the teams will return to Dallas for Game 6 on Thursday evening.

The Celtics are still on the verge of winning their first NBA Championship since the 2008 season (16 years).

Published
Ben Stinar

BEN STINAR

Ben Stinar is the NBA reporter for Fastbreak on FanNation.