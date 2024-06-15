NBA Legend Charles Barkley Makes Bold Statement About Boston Celtics
On Friday evening, the Boston Celtics played the Dallas Mavericks in Texas for Game 4 of the NBA Finals.
The Celtics had a chance to close out the series and win the 2024 NBA Championship.
However, they were blown out by a score of 122-84.
After the game, Basketball Hall of Famer Charles Barkley made a bold statement (via Bleacher Report/NBA TV).
Barkley: "I'm glad the Mavs didn't get swept. I'd actually like to see the Mavs win next game because I want to see the champion put under stress. The Celtics have not been put under stress. Now they're under stress."
While the Celtics still have a 3-1 lead, the Mavs can make the series very interesting with a win Game 5.
So far, the Celtics have yet to have a series go past five games.
The Mavs came out extremely aggressive and held the Celtics to just 21 points in the first quarter.
They also had a 26-point lead at halftime.
All-Star forward Luka Doncic led the way with 29 points, five rebounds, five assists and three steals while shooting 12/26 from the field and 0/8 from the three-point range in 33 minutes of playing time.
Game 5 of the series will be on Monday evening in Boston.
If the Mavs are able to stay alive, the teams will return to Dallas for Game 6 on Thursday evening.
The Celtics are still on the verge of winning their first NBA Championship since the 2008 season (16 years).