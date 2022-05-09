Skip to main content

VIRAL LOOK: Another Angle Of Chris Paul's Verbal Altercation With Mavs Fans

Chris Paul had some words for fans (after they reportedly put their hands on his family) during Game 4 of the second-round playoff series between the Phoenix Suns and Dallas Mavericks.

The Phoenix Suns lost Game 4 against the Dallas Mavericks by a score of 111-101, which tied up their second-round playoff series at 2-2 before the teams head to Arizona for Game 5 on Tuesday evening. 

Superstar point guard Chris Paul fouled out of the game with just under nine minutes left in the fourth quarter.  

On top of the foul trouble all day, he also had to deal with fans reportedly messing with his family in the arena. 

Paul was seen on camera yelling at the fans, and he also sent out a tweet after the game referring to what happened. 

The Mavs released a statement addressing the incident as relayed by NBA reporter Marc Stein. 

“The Dallas Mavericks are aware of an incident between a fan and the family of Chris Paul. It was unacceptable behavior and will not be tolerated. The Mavericks, along with American Airlines Center, swiftly removed the fan from today’s game."

