Here's What Chris Paul Said After Game 7

Chris Paul met with the media after the Phoenix Suns lost Game 7 to the Dallas Mavericks.

The Phoenix Suns lost Game 7 to the Dallas Mavericks by a score of 123-90 on Sunday night in Arizona, which ended their season.

Chris Paul had a tough game scoring ten points, grabbing one rebound and dishing out just four assists.

After the game, the legendary point guard met with the media.

"We didn't defend, we didn't make shots tonight and it sucks that it happens at this point of the season," Paul said

Paul was traded to the Suns in the summer of 2020, and last season he helped lead them to the NBA Finals last season.

The appearance in the playoffs last season ended a ten-year playoff drought for the franchise that had dated back to when Steve Nash was their starting point guard.

This season, they finished the regular season as the first seed in the Western Conference, and they had the best record in the entire NBA.

As for the Mavs, they are headed to the Western Conference Finals for the first time since the 2011 season when they won the NBA Championship against LeBron James and the Miami Heat.

