Skip to main content
What Are They Talking About? Watch Adrian Wojnarowski, Sean Marks, And Masai Ujiri Have A Conversation

What Are They Talking About? Watch Adrian Wojnarowski, Sean Marks, And Masai Ujiri Have A Conversation

ClutchPoints posted a video of Toronto Raptors Masai Ujiri, Brooklyn Nets Sean Marks and ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski having a conversation at NBA Summer League.

ClutchPoints posted a video of Toronto Raptors Masai Ujiri, Brooklyn Nets Sean Marks and ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski having a conversation at NBA Summer League.

On Saturday, ClutchPoints posted a video that will have NBA fans going crazy.  

They shared a clip (from afar) of Brooklyn Nets General Manager Sean Marks, Toronto Raptors General Manager Masai Ujiri and ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski having a three-way conversation. 

Wojnarowski reported that Kevin Durant requested a trade from the Nets last week.

In addition, the Raptors are one of the favorites to land the 12-time NBA All-Star.         

The Nets got swept in the first-round of the NBA Playoffs by the Boston Celtics, which was a major disappointment. 

As for the Raptors, they lost in the first-round of the playoffs to the Philadelphia 76ers in six games, but they had low expectations going into the season.

  • MALCOLM BROGDON TRADED TO BOSTON CELTICS: The Boston Celtics made it all the way to the NBA Finals without a true point guard in their starting lineup. According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the Celtics traded for Indiana Pacers star point guard Malcolm Brogdon. Therefore, they now have a true point guard to help them be even better next season. CLICK HERE.
  • KEVIN DURANT'S VIRAL TWEET AMID TRADE RUMORS: On Saturday, Brooklyn Nets superstar Kevin Durant sent out a viral tweet. The Nets had a disappointing season as they got swept in the first round of the playoffs by the Boston Celtics. CLICK HERE. 

USATSI_16953614_168388303_lowres
News

Watch Adrian Wojnarowski, Sean Marks, And Masai Ujiri Have A Conversation

By Ben Stinar7 minutes ago
USATSI_17606198_168388303_lowres
Rumors

There's A Kyrie Irving Trade Rumor Floating Around

By Ben Stinar19 minutes ago
USATSI_15387341_168388303_lowres
News

Huge News About James Wiseman

By Ben Stinar32 minutes ago
USATSI_17947229_168388303_lowres
News

BREAKING: Star Rookie Injured During NBA Summer League

By Ben Stinar45 minutes ago
USATSI_18048019_168388303_lowres
News

Viral Photo Of LeBron James On Friday

By Ben Stinar3 hours ago
USATSI_11469086_168388303_lowres
News

Trail Blazers Officially Announce Trade For Star Forward

By Ben Stinar6 hours ago
USATSI_17238792_168388303_lowres (1)
News

Former Warriors Star Officially Signs With Trail Blazers

By Ben Stinar6 hours ago
USATSI_16227617_168388303_lowres
News

Los Angeles Clippers Sign 5x NBA All-Star

By Ben Stinar6 hours ago
USATSI_17537179_168388303_lowres
News

Kevin Durant's Viral Tweet On Friday

By Ben Stinar6 hours ago