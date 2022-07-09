Watch Adrian Wojnarowski, Sean Marks, And Masai Ujiri Have A Conversation

On Saturday, ClutchPoints posted a video that will have NBA fans going crazy.

They shared a clip (from afar) of Brooklyn Nets General Manager Sean Marks, Toronto Raptors General Manager Masai Ujiri and ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski having a three-way conversation.

Wojnarowski reported that Kevin Durant requested a trade from the Nets last week.

In addition, the Raptors are one of the favorites to land the 12-time NBA All-Star.

The Nets got swept in the first-round of the NBA Playoffs by the Boston Celtics, which was a major disappointment.

As for the Raptors, they lost in the first-round of the playoffs to the Philadelphia 76ers in six games, but they had low expectations going into the season.

