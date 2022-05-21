Really? Jason Kidd's Viral Quote About Steph Curry
The Golden State Warriors are hosting the Dallas Mavericks for Game 2 of the Western Conference Finals on Friday evening, and before the game Basketball Hall of Famer (and Mavs head coach) Jason Kidd had a great quote about Steph Curry.
"Steph is the best-conditioned athlete in this game," Kidd said of Curry via 95.7 The Game.
Curry and the Warriors have a 1-0 lead over the Mavs after they won the first game of the series on Wednesday night.
While Curry is one of the greatest players ever, so is Kidd, so the praise is definitely something to take note of.
The Mavs are out of the first-round of the playoffs for the first time since the 2011 season when Kidd helped lead them to the NBA Championship over LeBron James and the Miami Heat in the Finals.
As for Curry, he a is a two-time league MVP and a three-time NBA Champion.
The Warriors are back in the playoffs for the first time since 2019.
