Damian Lillard's Viral Quote About Russell Westbrook

Portland Trail Blazers superstar Damian Lillard went on Fox Sports' Club Shay Shay Podcast with Shannon Sharpe, and Sharpe asked Lillard about Russell Westbrook. 

The clip of them speaking about Westbrook can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below, and the entire episode can be watched here. 

Lillard had high praise for Westbrook, and some of what he said is going viral on social media (see tweet below from Bleacher Report). 

"Russell Westbrook's carer and legacy is undeniable," Lillard told Sharpe. "That's just the bottom line." 

Lillard also added that the triple-doubles that Westbrook has gotten are not something that is easy to do even if someone is trying. 

"If I try to go every game and get a triple-double for a whole season, I can't do it," Lillard said. "And there's a lot of other people that can't do it either." 

Westbrook has averaged a triple-double for an entire season four different times. 

