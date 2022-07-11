BREAKING: Deandre Ayton Could Have A New Team

Skip to main content
On Monday, ESPN's Brian Windhorst reported that Deandre Ayton could be headed from the Phoenix Suns to the Indiana Pacers in a sign-and-trade deal.  

The news was relayed by Bleacher Report. 

Ayton was the first overall pick out of Arizona in 2018 by the Suns, and has spent his entire career in Phoenix. 

In 2021, he helped lead the Suns back to the NBA Playoffs for the first time in a decade, and they made it all the way to the NBA Finals.  

The 23-year-old averaged 17.2 points and 10.2 rebounds per game last season playing 29.5 minutes per contest.  

  • MALCOLM BROGDON TRADED TO BOSTON CELTICS: The Boston Celtics made it all the way to the NBA Finals without a true point guard in their starting lineup. According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the Celtics traded for Indiana Pacers star point guard Malcolm Brogdon. Therefore, they now have a true point guard to help them be even better next season. CLICK HERE.
  • KEVIN DURANT'S VIRAL TWEET AMID TRADE RUMORS: Brooklyn Nets superstar Kevin Durant sent out a viral tweet. The Nets had a disappointing season as they got swept in the first round of the playoffs by the Boston Celtics. CLICK HERE. 

