BREAKING: Deandre Ayton Could Have A New Team
According to ESPN's Brian Windhorst, Deandre Ayton could be headed from the Phoenix Suns to the Indiana Pacers.
On Monday, ESPN's Brian Windhorst reported that Deandre Ayton could be headed from the Phoenix Suns to the Indiana Pacers in a sign-and-trade deal.
The news was relayed by Bleacher Report.
Ayton was the first overall pick out of Arizona in 2018 by the Suns, and has spent his entire career in Phoenix.
In 2021, he helped lead the Suns back to the NBA Playoffs for the first time in a decade, and they made it all the way to the NBA Finals.
The 23-year-old averaged 17.2 points and 10.2 rebounds per game last season playing 29.5 minutes per contest.
