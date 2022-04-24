LOOK: Russell Wilson At Warriors-Nuggets Game 4

Denver Broncos (and former Seattle Seahawks) quarterback Russell Wilson is at Game 4 between the Denver Nuggets and Golden State Warriros on Sunday afternoon.

The Golden State Warriors and Denver Nuggets are facing off in Colorado on Sunday afternoon for Game 4 of their first-round playoff series, and a very special guest is in attendance.

New Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson is sitting on the court at the game,

The Warriors currently lead the series 3-0, so a win for the Warriors is a sweep and an end to the season for the Nuggets.

No team in NBA history has ever comeback to win a series after such a deficit.

The Nuggets were swept in the second-round of the playoffs last season by Devin Booker and the Phoenix Suns.

Therefore, they have now lost seven straight games in the playoffs dating back to that series against the Suns.

The Warriors are in the playoffs for the first time since the 2018-19 season.

Prior to their playoff drought they had been to five straight NBA Finals, and won three NBA titles during that span.

As for Wilson, the Super Bowl Champion has never played for any other team than the Seattle Seahawks during his NFL career.

He was traded to Denver during the off-season, which gives them a potential Super Bowl caliber roster.

Related stories on NBA basketball