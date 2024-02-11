Derrick Rose Made NBA History In Grizzlies-Hornets Game

Derrick Rose moved up on the NBA's all-time assists list.

UPDATE: The Grizzlies lost by a score of 115-106, and Derrick Rose finished the game with ten points, four rebounds and five assists.

On Saturday evening, the Memphis Grizzlies are playing the Charlotte Hornets in North Carolina.

During the game, Derrick Rose made NBA history by moving ahead of Hall of Famer Andy Phillip (3,759) for 147th on the all-time assists list.

Following Phillip, the next player for Rose to pass will be D.J. Augustin (3,761).

In addition, Rose moved ahead of Otis Birdsong (12,544) and Gordon Hayward (12,549) for 247th on the NBA's all-time scoring list.

Following Birdsong and Hayward, the next player for Rose to pass will be Goran Dragic (12,568).

Rose is in his first season playing for Memphis and came into the evening with averages of 8.5 points, 1.8 rebounds and 3.3 assists per contest while shooting 44.7% from the field and 35.1% from the three-point range in 19 games.

The Grizzlies are the 13th seed in the Western Conference with an 18-34 record in 52 games.

They are in the middle of a seven-game losing streak and are 3-7 over their last ten games.

Following the Hornets, the Grizzlies will return home to host Brandon Ingram and the New Orleans Pelicans on Monday evening in Memphis.

Rose was the first pick in the 2008 NBA Draft and is in his 15th season in the league.

He has also spent time with the New York Knicks, Detroit Pistons, Minnesota Timberwolves, Cleveland Cavaliers and Chicago Bulls.

His career averages are 17.5 points, 3.2 rebounds and 5.2 assists per contest while shooting 45.6% from the field and 31.6% from the three-point range.