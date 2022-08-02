Pistons Officially Announce Kevin Knox II Signing

On June 30 when free agency began, the Detroit Pistons agreed to terms on a two-year, $6 million deal with former New York Knicks and Atlanta Hawks forward Kevin Knox.

Just over a month later, the team has officially announced this signing, as they had to make a couple of roster moves ahead of time in order to make Knox’s signing official.

Knox, 22, was the No. 9 overall pick in the 2018 NBA Draft and he looked to be a high-level prospect coming out of the University of Kentucky that could help lift the New York Knicks from the depths of the Eastern Conference standings.

After averaging 12.8 points and 4.5 rebounds in 75 total games during his rookie season, Knox consistently saw his minutes and role decrease with the Knicks until he was traded to the Atlanta Hawks this past season.

With Atlanta, Kevin Knox averaged 2.7 points, 1.3 rebounds and shot 35.6% from the floor in 17 total games. Now, the former lottery pick gets a fresh start in Detroit with a young, hungry team that could very well embrace him out on the wing.

Still being very young and possessing untapped potential, Knox could fit in nicely alongside other versatile talents like Cade Cunningham, Saddiq Bey and now rookies Jaden Ivey and Jalen Duren.

The Pistons are still rebuilding heading into the 2022-23 season, which is why they really have nothing to lose here with signing Kevin Knox to a small, two-year contract. The worst thing that happens is that he struggles to find his identity in Detroit and they either attempt to trade him for a future draft pick or simply let him walk when he becomes a free agent following the 2023-24 season.

With the team recently signing Knox, the Pistons now have 17 players on their roster with guaranteed contracts for the 2022-23 season. One of these players is Kemba Walker, who the team has agreed to a buyout with, but has yet to waive.