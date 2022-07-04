Skip to main content
Former Knicks Lottery Pick Signs With New Team

According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, Kevin Knox has signed with the Detroit Pistons. Knox has also played for the New York Knicks and Atlanta Hawks.

On Thursday, Shams Charania of The Athletic reported that Kevin Knox has agreed to a deal with the Detroit Pistons.  

Charania: "Free agent Kevin Knox has agreed to a two-year, $6 million deal with the Detroit Pistons, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium." 

Knox was the ninth overall pick in the 2018 NBA Draft by the New York Knicks after an excellent season at Kentucky.   

This past season he was traded to the Atlanta Hawks. 

The forward is 22-years-old, and has career averages of 7.7 points and 2.9 rebounds in 212 games. 

The Pistons are a young team that is rebuilding, so Knox is worth taking a gamble on. 

  • MALCOLM BROGDON TRADED TO BOSTON CELTICS: The Boston Celtics made it all the way to the NBA Finals without a true point guard in their starting lineup. According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the Celtics traded for Indiana Pacers star point guard Malcolm Brogdon. Therefore, they now have a true point guard to help them be even better next season. CLICK HERE.
  • KEVIN DURANT'S VIRAL TWEET AMID TRADE RUMORS: On Saturday, Brooklyn Nets superstar Kevin Durant sent out a viral tweet. The Nets had a disappointing season as they got swept in the first round of the playoffs by the Boston Celtics. CLICK HERE. 

