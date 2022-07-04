Former Knicks Lottery Pick Signs With New Team

On Thursday, Shams Charania of The Athletic reported that Kevin Knox has agreed to a deal with the Detroit Pistons.

Charania: "Free agent Kevin Knox has agreed to a two-year, $6 million deal with the Detroit Pistons, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium."

Knox was the ninth overall pick in the 2018 NBA Draft by the New York Knicks after an excellent season at Kentucky.

This past season he was traded to the Atlanta Hawks.

The forward is 22-years-old, and has career averages of 7.7 points and 2.9 rebounds in 212 games.

The Pistons are a young team that is rebuilding, so Knox is worth taking a gamble on.

