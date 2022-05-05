Devin Booker's VIRAL Quote After Game 2

WATCH: Devin Booker Caught Saying VIRAL Quote After Game 2
The Phoenix Suns crushed the Dallas Mavericks by a score of 129-109 on Wednesday evening in Arizona to take a commanding 2-0 lead in their second-round playoff series.
All-Star guard Devin Booker had a great game scoring 30 points on 11/19 shooting, and after the game he had a quote that went viral.
"I'm back," Booker was seen saying before he put the headset on for an interview.
Booker and the Suns beat the New Orleans Pelicans in the first-round of the playoffs in six games, and Booker had been injured for three of the games.
He injured his hamstring in Game 2, but then returned in Game 6 to help closeout the Pelicans on the road in New Orleans.
All of the pressure is now on the Mavs as they will host the Suns in Texas on Friday evening, and they will have to avoid going into the dreaded 0-3 hole that no team in the history of the NBA has ever come back from.
