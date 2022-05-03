Here's What Devin Booker Said After The Suns Won Game 1

Devin Booker met with the media after the Phoenix Suns beat the Dallas Mavericks in Game 1.

The Phoenix Suns defeated the Dallas Mavericks by a score of 121-114 on Monday evening in Arizona to take Game 1 of their second-round playoff series.

Devin Booker, who had 23 points, nine rebound and eight assists, spoke to the media after the game.

Jalen Brunson had come into the series on fire, but the Suns were able to limit him to just 6/16 shooting (37.5%) which was a huge reason they were able to win.

"We just wanted to use our length against him and make it tough on him," Booker said of Brunson.

The Mavs played without Luka Doncic for the first three games of their first-round series against the Utah Jazz, and they went an impressive 2-1 in large part due to how well Brunson played.

They won the series against the Jazz in six games.

The Suns beat the New Orleans Pelicans in the first-round, and they also won their series in six games.

In addition, the Suns did not have Booker for Games 3, 4 and 5, after he injured his hamstring in Game 2.

He was able to return for their closeout win in Game 6, and was in the starting lineup for Game 1 against the Mavs.

