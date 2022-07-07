Devin Booker's Viral Tweet After Huge Decision About His Future
Devin Booker sent out a tweet that went viral after signing a new contract with the Phoenix Suns. The Suns lost in the second-round of the NBA Playoffs to the Dallas Mavericks.
On Wednesday, Phoenix Suns All-Star Devin Booker sent out a tweet that is going viral on Twitter.
Booker: "Signed sealed delivered @Suns "
The star shooting guard just agreed to a new deal with the Suns, which Shams Charania of The Athletic reported was for four-years, $214 million.
The Suns made the NBA Finals in 2021, and then they had the best record in the entire NBA last season.
However, they lost in the second-round of the NBA Playoffs to the Dallas Mavericks.
Prior to making the Finals in 2021, they had been on a playoff drought for a decade.
Booker has made the All-Star Game in each of the last two seasons, and the 25-year-old has established himself as one of the best players in the entire NBA.
