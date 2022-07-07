Devin Booker's Viral Tweet After Huge Decision About His Future

On Wednesday, Phoenix Suns All-Star Devin Booker sent out a tweet that is going viral on Twitter.

Booker: "Signed sealed delivered @Suns "

The star shooting guard just agreed to a new deal with the Suns, which Shams Charania of The Athletic reported was for four-years, $214 million.

The Suns made the NBA Finals in 2021, and then they had the best record in the entire NBA last season.

However, they lost in the second-round of the NBA Playoffs to the Dallas Mavericks.

Prior to making the Finals in 2021, they had been on a playoff drought for a decade.

Booker has made the All-Star Game in each of the last two seasons, and the 25-year-old has established himself as one of the best players in the entire NBA.

