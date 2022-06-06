WATCH: Tensions Running High In Game 2 Of The NBA Finals

Draymond Green and Grant Williams got into a small scuffle during Game 2 of the NBA Finals between the Golden State Warriors and Boston Celtics on Sunday night at the Chase Center.

The Golden State Warriors and Boston Celtics are playing Game 2 of the NBA Finals on Sunday evening, and during the first half things got chippy.

Draymond green and Grant Williams had a bit of a back and forth that didn't escalate, but clearly showed the passion of the game.

The Warriors lost the first game of the series by a score of 120-108, and they blew a double-digit lead in the fourth quarter.

The Celtics can take a commanding 2-0 lead in the series if they win on Sunday night on the road.

In addition, the next two games will be in Boston, so the Warriors will be desperate to tie up the series at 1-1.

This is the sixth time in the last eight seasons that the Warriors have been to the Finals.

They have also won three NBA Championships during that time span.

