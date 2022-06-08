Draymond Green's Comments Have Gone Absolutely Viral
Draymond Green met with the media on Tuesday, and his comments have gone viral on Twitter. The Golden State Warriors are in Boston to play the Celtics for Game 3 of the NBA Finals.
On Tuesday, Golden State Warriors All-Star forward Draymond Green met with the media, and his comments about the old NBA have gone absolutely viral on Twitter.
A clip that captures some of what he says was relayed by Warriors on NBCS, and the video has over two million views.
"It baffles me when every guy just because they played in the 80's, just because they played in the 90's, is like 'man if you played in our day you'd get knocked out'", Green said.
The Warriors are in Boston to play the Celtics for Game 3 of the NBA Finals on Wednesday evening at the TD Garden.
The series is currently tied up at 1-1 after the two teams split Games 1 and 2 at the Chase Center in California.
