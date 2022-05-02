Here's What Draymond Green Said About His Ejection

Draymond Green got ejected in Game 1 between the Golden State Warriors and Memphis Grizzlies. The All-Star forward spoke about the ejection on his podcast "The Draymond Green Show".

The Golden State Warriors took Game 1 of their second-round playoff series against the Memphis Grizzlies on Sunday afternoon in Tennessee by a score of 117-116.

During the first-half, All-Star Draymond Green got ejected for a flagrant 2 foul call, which was a questionable decision to say the least.

After the game, Green recored an episode on his podcast "The Draymond Green Show" where he spoke about the ejection.

"Tonight was probably a reputation thing more so than a hard foul," Green said on his show. "By definition if we go through the definition of a flagrant 2 foul, I'm not sure that that play would quite be the definition of a flagrant foul. I'm not sure it would meet that criteria."

The Warriors now have a 1-0 lead in the series, and Game 2 will be played back in Memphis on Tuesday evening.

In the first-round, the Warriors crushed the Denver Nuggets in five games, while the Grizzlies beat the Timberwolves in six games.

This is the first time that the Warriors have been to the postseason since 2019 when they went to the NBA Finals and lost to the Toronto Raptors.

Green helped lead the Warriors to five straight trips to the Finals (2015-19) and three titles in that span.

