WATCH: Draymond Green's Viral Reaction After Getting Ejected

Draymond Green had a great reaction after the Golden State Warriors star got ejected from Game 1 against the Memphis Grizzlies.

The Golden State Warriors and Memphis Grizzlies are facing off in Game 1 of their second-round playoff series on Sunday afternoon in Tennessee, and during the game All-Star Draymond Green got ejected from the contest for a Flagrant 2 foul. 

The three-time NBA Champion had a fantastic reaction to the ejection, and it's going viral on Twitter. 

The Warriors had already been struggling during the game, and went into halftime down 61-55.    

Therefore, losing Green for the rest of the game is a huge blow to their chances of winning.  

The foul could have been a flagrant 1, and the Grizzlies would have benefited without Green having to be ejected. 

Most people on Twitter are in complete disagreement with the call. 

The Warriros came into the series after beating the Denver Nuggets in the first-round in just five games. 

This is the first time that they have been in the NBA Playoffs since the 2018-19 season when they lost to the Toronto Raptors in the NBA Finals. 

Prior to their drought, they had made the NBA Finals five straight times and won three titles in that span. 

