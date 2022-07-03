This 8x NBA All-Star And NBA Champion Is Still A Free Agent

July 3 marks the fourth day of free agency, and eight-time NBA All-Star Dwight Howard still remains as a free agent.

Howard spent this past season on the Los Angeles Lakers, and he averaged 6.2 points and 5.9 rebounds per game.

At one point, he was one of the top ten players in the entire NBA when he played for the Orlando Magic for the first eight seasons of his career.

He has won the Defensive Player of The Year Award three different times.

In 2009, the Magic made it all the way to the NBA Finals led by Howard.

He has had three stints with the Lakers, and also played for the Houston Rockets, Washington Wizards, Atlanta Hawks, Charlotte Hornets, Philadelphia 76ers

In 2020, he helped lead the Lakers to their first NBA Championship since 2010 when they had Kobe Bryant and Pau Gasol.

Howard is currently an unrestricted free agent, and can sign with any team in the league.

