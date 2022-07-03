Skip to main content
This 8x NBA All-Star And NBA Champion Is Still A Free Agent

This 8x NBA All-Star And NBA Champion Is Still A Free Agent

Dwight Howard still remains a free agent on the fourth day of free agency. The eight-time NBA All-Star has played for the Los Angeles Lakers, Orlando Magic, Houston Rockets, Philadelphia 76ers, Charlotte Hornets, Washington Wizards and Atlanta Hawks over his legendary career.

Dwight Howard still remains a free agent on the fourth day of free agency. The eight-time NBA All-Star has played for the Los Angeles Lakers, Orlando Magic, Houston Rockets, Philadelphia 76ers, Charlotte Hornets, Washington Wizards and Atlanta Hawks over his legendary career.

July 3 marks the fourth day of free agency, and eight-time NBA All-Star Dwight Howard still remains as a free agent.  

Howard spent this past season on the Los Angeles Lakers, and he averaged 6.2 points and 5.9 rebounds per game.   

At one point, he was one of the top ten players in the entire NBA when he played for the Orlando Magic for the first eight seasons of his career.   

He has won the Defensive Player of The Year Award three different times. 

In 2009, the Magic made it all the way to the NBA Finals led by Howard. 

He has had three stints with the Lakers, and also played for the Houston Rockets, Washington Wizards, Atlanta Hawks, Charlotte Hornets, Philadelphia 76ers 

In 2020, he helped lead the Lakers to their first NBA Championship since 2010 when they had Kobe Bryant and Pau Gasol. 

Howard is currently an unrestricted free agent, and can sign with any team in the league. 

  • MALCOLM BROGDON TRADED TO BOSTON CELTICS: The Boston Celtics made it all the way to the NBA Finals without a true point guard in their starting lineup. According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the Celtics traded for Indiana Pacers star point guard Malcolm Brogdon. Therefore, they now have a true point guard to help them be even better next season. CLICK HERE.
  • KEVIN DURANT'S VIRAL TWEET AMID TRADE RUMORS: On Saturday, Brooklyn Nets superstar Kevin Durant sent out a viral tweet. The Nets had a disappointing season as they got swept in the first round of the playoffs by the Boston Celtics. CLICK HERE. 

USATSI_17868074_168388303_lowres
News

Ben Simmons Did What?

By Ben Stinar13 minutes ago
USATSI_13893226_168388303_lowres
News

Zion Williamson Makes Huge Decision About His Future With New Orleans

By Ben Stinar25 minutes ago
USATSI_14108244_168388303_lowres
News

This 8x NBA All-Star And NBA Champion Is Still A Free Agent

By Ben Stinar40 minutes ago
USATSI_16965283_168388303_lowres
News

LOOK: Kevin Durant's Comment To A Heckler On Twitter

By Ben Stinar57 minutes ago
USATSI_17841600_168388303_lowres
News

This 10x NBA All-Star Is Still A Free Agent

By Ben Stinar1 hour ago
USATSI_13596347_168388303_lowres
Rumors

BREAKING: This Team Is Reportedly NOT Interested In Kyrie Irving

By Ben Stinar1 hour ago
USATSI_18285499_168388303_lowres
News

Here's What Joel Embiid Tweeted On Sunday

By Ben Stinar1 hour ago
USATSI_16136418_168388303_lowres
News

Los Angeles Clippers Star Signs With The New York Knicks

By Ben Stinar2 hours ago
USATSI_18153118_168388303_lowres
News

Brooklyn Nets Star Signs With The Denver Nuggets

By Ben Stinar2 hours ago