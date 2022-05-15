Here's What Dwyane Wade Tweeted About Jayson Tatum

Dwyane Wade sent out a tweet about Jayson Tatum on Sunday afternoon. The Boston Celtics eliminated the Milwaukee Bucks in the second-round of the playoffs.

The Boston Celtics defeated the Milwaukee Bucks by a score of 109-81 in Game 7 of their second-round playoff series on Sunday afternoon.

The win for the Celtics moves them on to the Eastern Conference Finals to face off with the Miami Heat, while the loss for the Bucks ends their season (and their title defense).

NBA legend Dwyane Wade sent out a tweet about Jayson Tatum during the afternoon.

The Celtics lost in the first-round of the playoffs to the Brooklyn Nets last season, but this year they rebounded to finish the 2022 regular season as the second seed.

They swept the Nets in the first-round this year, and now have also beat the defending NBA Champion Bucks.

Tatum has turned himself into a superstar, and after having 46 points in Game 6, he went off for 23 points, six rebounds and eight assists in Game 7.

The Heat are the first seed in the east, so Games 1 and 2 will be in Florida.

