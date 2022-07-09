Former Warriors Star Officially Signs With Trail Blazers
Former Golden State Warriors star Gary Payton II has officially signed with the Portland Trail Blazers.
On July 6, the Portland Trail Blazers officially announced the signing of NBA Champion Gary Payton II.
Payton II helped lead the Warriors to the 2022 NBA Championship over the Boston Celtics last month.
He averaged 7.1 points, 3.5 rebounds and 1.4 steals per game.
Payton II is the son of NBA legend Gary Payton.
The 29-year-old played his college basketball for Oregon State, so this is not his first time playing in the state of Oregon.
He has also played NBA games for the Washington Wizards, Los Angeles Lakers and Milwaukee Bucks.
Last season, the Trail Blazers missed the NBA Playoffs, so this is a big addition to their roster.
Related stories on NBA basketball
- MALCOLM BROGDON TRADED TO BOSTON CELTICS: The Boston Celtics made it all the way to the NBA Finals without a true point guard in their starting lineup. According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the Celtics traded for Indiana Pacers star point guard Malcolm Brogdon. Therefore, they now have a true point guard to help them be even better next season. CLICK HERE.
- KEVIN DURANT'S VIRAL TWEET AMID TRADE RUMORS: On Saturday, Brooklyn Nets superstar Kevin Durant sent out a viral tweet. The Nets had a disappointing season as they got swept in the first round of the playoffs by the Boston Celtics. CLICK HERE.