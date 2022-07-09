Former Warriors Star Officially Signs With Trail Blazers

Skip to main content
Former Golden State Warriors star Gary Payton II has officially signed with the Portland Trail Blazers.

Former Golden State Warriors star Gary Payton II has officially signed with the Portland Trail Blazers.

On July 6, the Portland Trail Blazers officially announced the signing of NBA Champion Gary Payton II.  

Payton II helped lead the Warriors to the 2022 NBA Championship over the Boston Celtics last month.   

He averaged 7.1 points, 3.5 rebounds and 1.4 steals per game.  

Payton II is the son of NBA legend Gary Payton. 

The 29-year-old played his college basketball for Oregon State, so this is not his first time playing in the state of Oregon.

He has also played NBA games for the Washington Wizards, Los Angeles Lakers and Milwaukee Bucks. 

Last season, the Trail Blazers missed the NBA Playoffs, so this is a big addition to their roster. 

