VIRAL: Tom Brady Playing Basketball?

Former New England Patriots and current Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady posted a video playing basketball. The clip has over one million views on Twitter.

On Tuesday, a clip of Tom Brady playing basketball went viral, and the video on Twitter has over one million views.  

The seven-time Super Bowl Champion played the majority of his NFL career with the New England Patriots, but has spent the last two seasons in Tampa Bay with the Buccaneers.  

He had originally announced his retirement from the NFL this summer, but then decided he would come back. 

When he won the Super Bowl in 2021, he surpassed Michael Jordan's six NBA Championships with the Chicago Bulls. 

The two are widely regarded as the two greatest athletes in the history of the United States. 

