WATCH: Giannis Antetokounmpo's Absurd Dunk
Giannis Antetokounmpo had a huge dunk in Friday's game between the Milwaukee Bucks and Detroit Pistons.
The Milwaukee Bucks are in Michigan taking on the Detroit Pistons on Friday evening, and during the game Giannis Antetokounmpo threw down a massive dunk.
The clip of the play can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the team's Twitter account.
The Bucks are 50-30 in the 80 games that they have played in so far this season, which has them as the second seed in the Eastern Conference.
The Related stories on NBA basketball
- KEMBA WALKER CAN STILL HELP A CONTENDING TEAM: Kemba Walker's tenure with the New York Knicks appears to have ended. However, I still believe that the four-time NBA All-Star can be a productive player. Especially on a team that is contending for an NBA Championship. He has played for the Charlotte Hornets, Boston Celtics and Knicks over his 11-year NBA career. CLICK HERE.
- CAN KRISTAPS STILL BE AN ALL-STAR? Ben Stinar and Haley Jordan sat down to talk about Washington Wizards star Kristaps Porzingis in a recent episode of Stinar For 3. Porzingis was traded from the Dallas Mavericks to the Washington Wizards at the NBA Trading Deadline. He has not been an All-Star since 2018, when he was on the New York Knicks. CLICK HERE.