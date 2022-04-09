WATCH: Giannis Antetokounmpo's Absurd Dunk

The Milwaukee Bucks are in Michigan taking on the Detroit Pistons on Friday evening, and during the game Giannis Antetokounmpo threw down a massive dunk.

The clip of the play can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the team's Twitter account.

The Bucks are 50-30 in the 80 games that they have played in so far this season, which has them as the second seed in the Eastern Conference.

The Related stories on NBA basketball