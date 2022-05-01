Skip to main content

WATCH: Giannis Antetokounmpo's Ridiculous Pass To Himself For Dunk

Giannis Antetokounmpo had an incredible play in Sunday's Game 1 contest between the Milwaukee Bucks and Boston Celtics.

The Milwaukee Bucks are in Boston taking on the Celtics for Game 1 of their second-round playoff series on Sunday afternoon, and during the game Giannis Antetokounmpo had an incredible play. 

Antetokounmpo threw the ball off the glass, and caught it himself for a dunk. 

The 2021 NBA Finals MVP has been having a fantastic game, and the Bucks (without Khris Middleton) have been playing phenomenal on the road.   

The Celtics had come into the series after sweeping the Brooklyn Nets (who are led by Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant) but they have had no answer for Antetokounmpo all afternoon. 

The Bucks finished the season as the third seed in the Eastern Conference, while a strong finish to the season solidified the Celtics as the the second seed. 

Therefore, the Celtics are the ones who have home-court advantage in the series. 

The Bucks are coming off winning the NBA Title last season, while the Celtics lost in the first-round to the Nets last season. 

The winner of this series has a very good chance to be the ultimate winner of the NBA Championship. 

Or, at the very least, will likely be favored to beat the Miami Heat or Philadelphia 76ers in the Eastern Conference Finals. 

