Giannis Antetokounmpo's Viral Quote After Game 3

Giannis Antetokounmpo met with the media after the Milwaukee Bucks beat the Boston Celtics in Game 3.

The Milwaukee Bucks and Boston Celtics played a thriller on Saturday afternoon in Wisconsin, and the Bucks won the game by a score of 103-101 to take Game 3 of the second-round playoff series.

Giannis Antetokounmpo had 42 points, 12 rebounds and eight assists in the win.

After the game, he met with the media and had a quote that is going viral on Twitter.

"How much does it cost if I say something, a comment about the ref?" Antetokounmpo hilariously asked. "Is it $20,000?"

The Bucks won the NBA Championship last year, and Antetokounmpo added the 2021 NBA Finals MVP to his long list of accolades at just 27-years-old.

They finished this season as the third seed in the Eastern Conference, and in the first-round of the playoffs they beat the Chicago Bulls in just five games.

As for the Celtics, they swept the Brooklyn Nets in the first-round of the playoffs, and they finished the regular season as the second seed.

