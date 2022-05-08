Giannis Antetokounmpo's Viral Quote After Game 3

VIRAL: Giannis Antetokounmpo Has A Very Important Question
The Milwaukee Bucks and Boston Celtics played a thriller on Saturday afternoon in Wisconsin, and the Bucks won the game by a score of 103-101 to take Game 3 of the second-round playoff series.
Giannis Antetokounmpo had 42 points, 12 rebounds and eight assists in the win.
After the game, he met with the media and had a quote that is going viral on Twitter.
"How much does it cost if I say something, a comment about the ref?" Antetokounmpo hilariously asked. "Is it $20,000?"
The Bucks won the NBA Championship last year, and Antetokounmpo added the 2021 NBA Finals MVP to his long list of accolades at just 27-years-old.
They finished this season as the third seed in the Eastern Conference, and in the first-round of the playoffs they beat the Chicago Bulls in just five games.
As for the Celtics, they swept the Brooklyn Nets in the first-round of the playoffs, and they finished the regular season as the second seed.
Related stories on NBA basketball
- SHOULD THE PELICANS TRADE ZION? The Pelicans were one of the surprise teams of the entire NBA season, and they did so without Zion Williamson. Therefore, there is a case to be made that they would be better off trading him for a more established superstar. CLICK HERE.
- DEVIN BOOKER MEETS WITH MEDIA AFTER GAME 2: The Phoenix Suns are up 2-0 in their second-round playoff series with the Dallas Mavericks after their 129-109 win on Wednesday evening. Devin Booker had 30 points in Game 2, and he spoke to the media postgame. CLICK HERE.