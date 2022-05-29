Giannis Antetokounmpo's Viral Tweet

Giannis Antetokounmpo of the Milwaukee Bucks sent out a tweet on Saturday. The Bucks lost in the second-round of the NBA Playoffs to the Boston Celtics after they beat the Chicago Bulls in the first-round.

The Bucks won the NBA Championship in 2021, but they lost to the Boston Celtics in the second-round of the playoffs this season.

Antetokounmpo added the 2021 NBA Finals MVP to his long list of accomplishments in the NBA.

He's also won two MVP Awards and a Defensive Player of The Year Award.

The Bucks had been a contender to win a title again this year, but they were without Khris Middleton for the entire second-round of the playoffs against the Celtics.

Currently, the Celtics are in the Eastern Conference Finals facing off with the Miami Heat.

The Celtics had beaten the Bucks in a Game 7, and they are now playing in a Game 7 once again on Sunday night in Florida.

The winner of the series heads on to the NBA Finals to face off with the Golden State Warriors for the title.

