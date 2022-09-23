Andre Iguodala Is An Essential Part Of Golden State Warriors Success

Following their victory in the 2022 NBA Finals, the biggest question mark hanging over the heads of the Golden State Warriors revolved around veteran Andre Iguodala and whether or not he was going to be calling it quits after 18 seasons and four championships with the team.

On Friday, Iguodala announced that he would be returning to the Golden State Warriors for the 2022-23 NBA season, but he said that his 19th season in the league would be his final one.

“I'm letting you know, Steph,” Iguodala said on his Point Forward podcast, “This is the last one.”

Now 38-years-old, Andre Iguodala has achieved a lot in his career with a few different organizations.

He began his career with the Philadelphia 76ers in 2004 and he really made his impact felt on both ends of the floor, making his first and only All-Star appearance during the 2011-12 season in Philadelphia. Iguodala then joined the Denver Nuggets for a year during the 2012-13 season before heading to the Bay Area to play for the Golden State Warriors.

With the Warriors from the start of the 2013-14 season through the 2018-19 season, the veteran was traded following the 2019 NBA Finals and ended up spending two seasons with the Miami Heat, making the NBA Finals with Miami in 2020 before ultimately re-signing with the Warriors ahead of last season.

Andre Iguodala has been around the block quite a bit in his career and has filled many different roles, but his legacy in the NBA will be left with the Golden State Warriors, as he truly is one of the more important players in the league in terms of his value to his team.

Sure, maybe he only played in 31 games last season and held a minimal role off-the-bench, but Iguodala’s presence in the locker room and his ability to be a leader for the other veterans and youthful talents on his team is what has made him a special player in this league for years.

One of the smartest players in the NBA, Iguodala is almost like an extension of his team’s coaching staff and we saw this last season with the Warriors when he took the likes of Moses Moody, Jonathan Kuminga and other newcomers under his wing.

Not to mention, Iguodala is beloved by Stephen Curry, Draymond Green and Klay Thompson, as they all may not be the players they are today without the guidance of their veteran leader.

Spending seven total seasons with the Warriors, the upcoming 2022-23 season being his eighth season with the franchise, Iguodala has cemented himself as one of the greatest leaders in team history.

With him on the roster, the Warriors have gone 426-148 (74.2%) during the regular season and they have made the playoffs every single year Iguodala has been on the team. In these seven playoff appearances with Iguodala, the Warriors have advanced to the NBA Finals six different times, winning four total titles with a 96-39 (71.1%) playoff record.

Since the start of the 2014-15 season, the Warriors have made the NBA Finals every single season he has been on their roster.

“Winning” is the word that comes to mind when you look back on what Andre Iguodala has accomplished with the Golden State Warriors and both the organization and Iguodala intend on replicating the formula once again this upcoming season.

“There's so much that he does that is not on the court and there's a lot he does on the court, too,” Warriors president of basketball operations and general manager Bob Myers said of Andre Iguodala in a recent news conference. “And it's really hard to find that kind of stability and leadership on a team that he brings. Even for Steve and myself, I can go talk to Andre, he just knows. He's really smart. He knows our team. He's a true professional. He understands the league. He's seen a lot. He's played in I don't know how many Finals, it's crazy. He's someone you want around.”

From holding everyone accountable for what happens on- and off-the-court to aiding the coaching staff during the game to being a mentor for the youth on this roster to stepping up in games when his number is called, Andre Iguodala continues to redefine what it means to be a veteran in the NBA and as a result, he has a chance to capture his fifth championship with the Warriors during the 2022-23 season.

Should Golden State and Iguodala be able to defend their championship this upcoming season, the veteran forward would become just the 27th player in NBA history to have won five or more championships in their playing career and Iguodala would be just the 22nd player to do so with the same team.