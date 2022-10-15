Golden State Warriors To Sign Ty Jerome To A Two-Way Contract

The defending NBA champion Golden State Warriors waived both Lester Quinones and Quinndary Weatherspoon on Thursday, opening up both of their two-way roster spots for the 2022-23 NBA season.

Following their finals preseason game against the Denver Nuggets on Friday night, the Warriors waived Pat Spencer and Jerome Robinson, both of which were signed to training camp deals. The two remaining players on their roster that are not currently signed to guaranteed deals for the upcoming season are Ty Jerome and Anthony Lamb, both of which are expected to sign two-way contracts with the team ahead of Saturday’s deadline teams must meet to waive players on non-guaranteed contracts.

According to The Athletic’s Anthony Slater, Jerome and Lamb will be given these open two-way roster spots for the upcoming season and the Warriors will keep their 15th roster spot vacant for the time being.

Jerome, 25, has bounced around the league quite a bit since being drafted 24th overall in the 2019 NBA Draft by the Philadelphia 76ers, a pick that was subsequently traded to the Phoenix Suns.

After playing in 31 total games with the Suns during his rookie campaign, Jerome was then dealt to the Oklahoma City Thunder in the trade that brought multi-time All-Star point guard Chris Paul to Phoenix. Ty Jerome spent the 2020-21 and 2021-22 seasons with the Thunder, averaging 8.6 points and 2.8 assists in a total of 81 games. He also shot 35.3 percent from three-point range in Oklahoma City.

This offseason, Jerome was traded from the Oklahoma City Thunder to the Houston Rockets in an eight player trade and he was waived by Houston the following day. Signing a deal with the Golden State Warriors on October 4, Ty Jerome now finds himself as an experienced guard this team can turn to on their bench throughout the season.

Also being a threat to score from the perimeter with or without the ball in his hands, Jerome is the picture-perfect type of backup guard for the Warriors to take a chance on, especially on a favorable two-way deal for the 2022-23 season.

The Warriors are just days away from opening up the new season and celebrating their recent championship with their ring and banner ceremony. This will take place on October 18, as Golden State welcomes LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers to town for both team’s first game of the new campaign.