Golden State Warriors Unlikely To Pursue Carmelo Anthony

Coming off their fourth championship in the last eight seasons, the Golden State Warriors are now officially a dynasty and it does not appear as if they are slowing down anytime soon.

Stephen Curry is still in the midst of his prime, Klay Thompson is still an impactful player after his ACL and Achilles injuries, Draymond Green is still an elite-level defensive player and the Warriors have a ton of youthful talent that will continue to grow and get better with time.

Following their recent championship though, quite a few notable names have departed the Bay Area.

Otto Porter Jr. signed with the Toronto Raptors in free agency, Gary Payton II signed with the Portland Trail Blazers, Damion Lee signed with the Phoenix Suns and Nemanja Bjelica signed with Fenerbahce Beko Istanbul overseas.

Recently making a move to sign veteran forward JaMychal Green in free agency after he was waived by the Oklahoma City Thunder, the Warriors still have a couple of open roster spots to fill before the start of the 2022-23 season.

Ten-time NBA All-Star and former scoring champion Carmelo Anthony remains an unrestricted free agent heading into the month of August, but it does not appear as if Golden State will be a potential landing spot for him.

As of right now, Anthony is not on the Warriors’ radar and the team has not shown a level of interest in signing him, one league source told Fastbreak recently.

Mac McClung, Pat Spencer and Trevion Williams have all signed training camp deals with the Warriors and it is likely that at least one of these three players will earn the 14th spot on Golden State’s roster for the 2022-23 season, especially given that the team has no two-way spots open with Lester Quinones and Quinndary Weatherspoon currently occupying those.

The 15th spot on this roster is being reserved for veteran forward and 2015 Finals MVP Andre Iguodala right now should he decide to return for his 19th NBA season and not retire, sources say.

At 38-years-old, Carmelo Anthony seems to be nearing the end of the line in what has been a first ballot Hall-of-Fame career.

One of the best scorers of his generation and a member of the NBA’s 75th Anniversary team, Anthony will likely end up being one of the final offseason signings made ahead of the start of league-wide training camps near the end of September.

Re-signing with the Los Angeles Lakers on a one-year, minimum deal still remains a high possibility for Carmelo Anthony, especially given his relationship with LeBron James.

Preparing this offseason for what would be his 20th NBA season, Anthony has played for the Denver Nuggets, New York Knicks, Oklahoma City Thunder, Houston Rockets, Portland Trail Blazers and most recently the Los Angeles Lakers in his career.