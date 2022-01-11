Skip to main content
Here's What Damian Lillard Tweeted After The Trail Blazers Beat The Nets

Here's What Damian Lillard Tweeted After The Trail Blazers Beat The Nets

Damian Lillard sent out a tweet after the Portland Trail Blazers beat the Brooklyn Nets on Monday night. Lillard did not play in the game, and is currently out due to injury.

Damian Lillard sent out a tweet after the Portland Trail Blazers beat the Brooklyn Nets on Monday night. Lillard did not play in the game, and is currently out due to injury.

The Portland Trail Blazers beat the Brooklyn Nets 114-108 in Oregon on Monday night, and after the game Damian Lillard sent out a tweet.  

The post from Lillard can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from his Twitter account. 

Lillard's tweet said: "Great win fellas… I see you big Ant @AnferneeSimons

Lillard did not play in the game, and is currently out due to an abdominal injury.  

However, the Trail Blazers were led by Anfernee Simons, who went off for 23 points, six rebounds and 11 assists in the game. 

The Trail Blazers are playing without their two best players (Lillard and C.J. McCollum), and are 16-24 on the season, which is the tenth seed in the Western Conference. 

Simons at 22-years-old has been a nice surprise for them during a season that has not had a lot of positives. 

As for the Nets, they fell to 25-14, but are still the second seed int he Eastern Conference. 

  • DEROZAN PASSES JORDAN ON A LIST FOR THE BULLS: DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls have been on a roll to start the new season as one of the top teams in the Eastern Conference. DeRozan is a four-time All-Star, and in his first season in Chicago, he recently passed Hall of Famer Michael Jordan on a franchise-record list. CLICK HERE.
  • STEPH AND THE WARRIORS ARE ON FIRE: The Golden State Warriors have not made the playoffs in two seasons, but that appears likely to change this season. They are on fire to start the season led by superstar guard Steph Curry and have one of the best records in the entire NBA. . CLICK HERE. 

USATSI_17481599_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Here's How Many Minutes Klay Thompson Is Expected To Play On Tuesday

1 minute ago
USATSI_17365722_168388303_lowres
News

Here's What Damian Lillard Tweeted After The Trail Blazers Beat The Nets

1 minute ago
USATSI_13952749
Injuries

Draymond Green's Injury Status For Warriors-Grizzlies Game

1 minute ago
USATSI_16176533_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Grizzlies Injury Report Against Warriors

2 minutes ago
USATSI_17486338_168388303_lowres
News

Kevin Durant's Viral Quote After The Nets Lost To The Trail Blazers

3 minutes ago
USATSI_17481207_168388303_lowres
News

Steph Curry's Viral Reaction To Klay Thompson's Dunk

4 minutes ago
USATSI_17470072_168388303_lowres
Podcasts

Stinar For 3: Rondo Is A Great Addition For The Cavs

2 hours ago
USATSI_15513260_168388303_lowres
News

Check Out Kyrie Irving's Amazing Shoes For Warmups Before The Nets-Trail Blazers Game

4 hours ago
USATSI_17440916_168388303_lowres
News

The Detroit Pistons And Denver Nuggets Have Announced A Trade

4 hours ago