How to Watch Celtics at Bucks Game 6 on Friday

Can someone ask Adam Silver if we can get another seven-game series between the Milwaukee Bucks and Boston Celtics?

This Eastern Conference Semifinals series have been everything we had hoped for and then some, as the Bucks will enter Game 6 on Friday night one win away from reaching the Eastern Conference Finals for the second consecutive season.

In Game 5 of this series, it looked like it was going to be the Celtics taking a 3-2 lead back to Milwaukee, but the Bucks never gave up in the fourth quarter and somehow pulled off a miraculous victory.

Down 11 points with just over 8 minutes left, Milwaukee looked like they were left for dead, but they kept themselves in this game by hitting some big shots from the perimeter and continuing to chisel away at Boston’s lead.

Following a monster putback dunk by Al Horford that gave the Celtics a six-point lead and had TD Garden rocking, Giannis Antetokounmpo hit just his fourth three-pointer of the series, followed by Jrue Holiday knocking down another three-pointer to tie the game with 42.4 seconds left!

Jayson Tatum then drew a foul, hitting both free-throws to put Boston up two points with 31.1 seconds remaining. The next possession, Giannis Antetokounmpo was fouled, sending him to the line with a chance to tie the game.

Giannis hit the first free-throw like it was nothing, but then he missed the next one. All Boston had to do here was grab the rebound and they could just about put this game away, but Bobby Portis outmuscled the Celtics for the rebound, hit the layup and put the Bucks up by a point.

Perhaps the best play from this game came on the following possession though, as Marcus Smart drove to the basket with the clock running under ten seconds, only to have Jrue Holiday come out of nowhere, block his shot and then in the same motion, throw the ball out of bounds off of Smart.

Quite possibly the best defensive sequence of Holiday’s career, he then got a steal following Pat Connaughton’s two free-throws to end the game and give Milwaukee a 110-107 victory.

The Celtics got the life sucked out of them with this loss, so do they have anything left in the tank heading into Game 6 on the road with their season on the line?

Here's how to watch Friday’s game, with gametimes and TV, lineups, bios and other must-know details.

How to watch Celtics vs. Bucks

WHO : Boston Celtics (2-3) vs. Milwaukee Bucks (3-2)

: Boston Celtics (2-3) vs. Milwaukee Bucks (3-2) WHAT : NBA Playoffs, Eastern Conference Semifinals - Game 6 (Bucks lead 3-2)

: NBA Playoffs, Eastern Conference Semifinals - Game 6 (Bucks lead 3-2) WHEN : 7:30 p.m. ET, Friday, May 13

: 7:30 p.m. ET, Friday, May 13 WHERE : Fiserv Forum, Milwaukee, Wisconsin

: Fiserv Forum, Milwaukee, Wisconsin TV : ESPN

: ESPN Stream: Fubo.tv CLICK HERE

Key Stats & Facts For Celtics vs. Bucks

The Bucks and Celtics faced off four times during the regular season with the two teams splitting the season series 2-2 and both teams winning two games on their home floor.

The Celtics finished the regular season ranking second in defensive rating and first in points allowed per game (104.5), while the Bucks finished the regular season ranking third in offensive rating and third in points per game (115.5).

Milwaukee is 30-16 at home this season and Boston is 26-18 on the road, including the postseason.

Giannis Antetokounmpo, the reigning Finals MVP, has been unstoppable lately, averaging 30.1 points, 13.2 rebounds, 7.0 assists and shooting 49.5% from the floor in the postseason.

What Happened In Game 5?

May 11, 2022 - Bucks 110, Celtics 107

Quite possibly the best game of the 2022 NBA Playoffs thus far, Game 5 between the Bucks and Celtics seemed like one of those games that was never going to end and it did not even go to overtime! Giannis Antetokounmpo had another monster performance with 40 points and 11 rebounds, as Jayson Tatum went for 34 points for the Celtics. Jrue Holiday’s defensive instincts won the Bucks the game, as Bobby Portis also stepped up big time off-the-bench for Milwaukee, racking up 15 total rebounds, 7 of which came on the offensive-end of the floor.

Key Stats From Game 5:

Boston went 10-31 (32.3%) and Milwaukee went 13-29 (44.8%) from three-point range in Game 5.

The Bucks turned the ball over 13 times, resulting in 13 points for the Celtics. Boston turned the ball over 10 times that resulted in 16 points for Milwaukee.

The Celtics recorded 25 assists on a total of 42 made shots (59.5%), whereas the Bucks recorded 22 assists on a total of 40 made shots (55.0%).

Latest Injury News:

Celtics: Sam Hauser (shoulder) - OUT, Robert Williams III (knee) - QUESTIONABLE

Bucks: Khris Middleton (knee) - OUT

Projected Starters:

PROJECTED CELTICS STARTERS:

G Marcus Smart , 6-3 guard: 12.1 points, 5.9 assists

, 6-3 guard: 12.1 points, 5.9 assists G/F Jaylen Brown , 6-6 guard/forward: 23.6 points, 6.1 rebounds, 3.5 assists

, 6-6 guard/forward: 23.6 points, 6.1 rebounds, 3.5 assists F Jayson Tatum , 6-8 forward: 26.9 points, 8.0 rebounds, 4.4 assists

, 6-8 forward: 26.9 points, 8.0 rebounds, 4.4 assists F Al Horford , 6-9 forward: 10.2 points, 7.7 rebounds, 3.4 assists

, 6-9 forward: 10.2 points, 7.7 rebounds, 3.4 assists C Robert Williams III (Q), 6-8 center: 10.0 points, 9.6 rebounds

PROJECTED BUCKS STARTERS:

G Jrue Holiday , 6-3 guard: 18.3 points, 4.5 rebounds, 6.8 assists

, 6-3 guard: 18.3 points, 4.5 rebounds, 6.8 assists G/F Wesley Matthews , 6-4 guard/forward: 5.1 points, 1.9 rebounds

, 6-4 guard/forward: 5.1 points, 1.9 rebounds F Giannis Antetokounmpo , 6-11 forward: 29.9 points, 11.6 rebounds, 5.8 assists

, 6-11 forward: 29.9 points, 11.6 rebounds, 5.8 assists F/C Bobby Portis , 6-10 forward/center: 14.6 points, 9.1 rebounds

, 6-10 forward/center: 14.6 points, 9.1 rebounds C Brook Lopez, 7-0 center: 12.4 points, 4.1 rebounds

Betting Odds:

The Bucks are currently 1.5-point favorites over the Celtics as of Friday morning, according to Fanduel.com..

The over/under for this matchup is currently set at 211 total points.

What to watch for:

The Boston Celtics have made the playoffs for eight consecutive seasons now, but they have not advanced to the NBA Finals since 2010.

The Milwaukee Bucks have made the playoffs six consecutive seasons now and are coming off winning the NBA Finals in 2021.

Jayson Tatum has proven to be one of the best offensive weapons in the league this year, averaging 26.9 points per game this year (7th in the NBA).

Milwaukee is 51-11 this season when they score at least 110 points. Boston is 46-16 this season when they hold their opponents to 110 points or less

The Bucks and Celtics have played a total of 44 playoff games and seven playoff series all-time. Boston is 23-21 against Milwaukee in the playoffs all-time and are 5-2 against Milwaukee in playoff series.

