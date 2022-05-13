How to Watch Grizzlies at Warriors Game 6 on Friday

Up 3-1 in this Western Conference Semifinals series, the Golden State Warriors traveled to Memphis to take on the Memphis Grizzlies in Game 5 with all of the confidence in the world.

Well, the Warriors held their own for most of the first quarter, but things got out of hand really quick on Wednesday night.

After leading by 10 points at the end of the first, the Grizzlies extended their lead to 27 at the half and then they were up as many as 55 points at one point in the third quarter!

Game 5 was a complete disaster for the Warriors and even without Ja Morant playing, the Grizzlies were still able to look like the 56-win team they have been all year long.

Golden State did not show up to play whatsoever in this one and they really thought they could walk into Memphis without a sense of urgency to close out this series. Now, heading into Game 6, they understand what the Grizzlies are capable of and the Warriors will have to bring their “A” game if they are to win this series in six games.

Losing Game 5 by 39 points, the Warriors now head back home to Chase Center, where they are 4-0 in these playoffs, looking for answers on how to get back to the championship-level team that they are in a very short turnaround.

Can Memphis finally steal a game on the road in this series to extend their season?

Here's how to watch Friday’s game, with gametimes and TV, lineups, bios and other must-know details.

How to watch Grizzlies vs. Warriors

WHO : Memphis Grizzlies (2-3) vs. Golden State Warriors (3-2)

: Memphis Grizzlies (2-3) vs. Golden State Warriors (3-2) WHAT : NBA Playoffs, Western Conference Semifinals - Game 6 (Warriors lead 3-2)

: NBA Playoffs, Western Conference Semifinals - Game 6 (Warriors lead 3-2) WHEN : 10:00 p.m. ET, Friday, May 13

: 10:00 p.m. ET, Friday, May 13 WHERE : Chase Center, San Francisco, California

: Chase Center, San Francisco, California TV : ESPN

: ESPN Stream: Fubo.tv CLICK HERE

Key Stats & Facts For Grizzlies vs. Warriors

The Warriors and Grizzlies faced off four times during the regular season with Memphis winning three of the four games played by an average of 13.0 points per game.

The Grizzlies finished the regular season ranking second in points per game (115.6), while the Warriors finished the regular season ranking third in points allowed per game (105.5).

Golden State is 35-10 at home this season and Memphis is 28-18 on the road, including the postseason.

Jordan Poole, Klay Thompson and Stephen Curry are averaging a combined 66.1 points per game in the playoffs this year.

What Happened In Game 5?

May 11, 2022 - Grizzlies 134, Warriors 95

Outscoring the Warriors 81-39 in the second and third quarters combined, the Grizzlies ran away with a monster Game 5 victory on their home floor. Desmond Bane, Tyus Jones and Jaren Jackson Jr. each had 21 points, as De’Anthony Melton, Brandon Clarke and Ziaire Williams stepped up with a combined 32 points off-the-bench for Memphis. The Warriors turned the ball over way too many times in this game and were punished in the paint for once, as the Grizzlies outscored them 50-36 in the paint and outrebounded them 55-37, including 18-4 on the offensive-end of the floor.

Key Stats From Game 5:

Golden State went 14-39 (35.9%) and Memphis went 18-41 (43.9%) from three-point range in Game 5.

The Grizzlies turned the ball over 10 times, resulting in 10 points for the Warriors. Golden State turned the ball over 22 times that resulted in 29 points for Memphis.

The Warriors recorded 22 assists on a total of 36 made shots (61.1%), whereas the Grizzlies recorded 37 assists on a total of 47 made shots (78.7%).

Latest Injury News:

Grizzlies: Santi Aldama (knee) - OUT, Killian Tille (back) - OUT, Ja Morant (knee) - OUT

Warriors: James Wiseman (knee) - OUT, Andre Iguodala (back/neck) - OUT, Gary Payton II (elbow) - OUT, Otto Porter Jr. (foot) - QUESTIONABLE

Projected Starters:

PROJECTED GRIZZLIES STARTERS:

G Tyus Jones , 6-0 guard: 8.7 points, 4.4 assists

, 6-0 guard: 8.7 points, 4.4 assists G Desmond Bane , 6-5 guard: 18.2 points, 4.4 assists

, 6-5 guard: 18.2 points, 4.4 assists G/F Dillon Brooks , 6-7 guard/forward: 18.4 points, 3.2 rebounds

, 6-7 guard/forward: 18.4 points, 3.2 rebounds F Jaren Jackson Jr. , 6-11 forward: 16.3 points, 5.8 rebounds

, 6-11 forward: 16.3 points, 5.8 rebounds C Steven Adams, 6-11 center: 6.9 points, 10.0 rebounds

PROJECTED WARRIORS STARTERS:

G Stephen Curry , 6-2 guard: 25.5 points, 5.2 rebounds, 6.3 assists

, 6-2 guard: 25.5 points, 5.2 rebounds, 6.3 assists G Jordan Poole , 6-4 guard: 18.5 points, 4.0 assists

, 6-4 guard: 18.5 points, 4.0 assists G Klay Thompson , 6-6 guard: 20.4 points, 3.9 rebounds

, 6-6 guard: 20.4 points, 3.9 rebounds F Andrew Wiggins , 6-7 forward: 17.2 points, 4.5 rebounds

, 6-7 forward: 17.2 points, 4.5 rebounds F Draymond Green, 6-6 forward: 7.5 points, 7.3 rebounds, 7.0 assists

Betting Odds:

The Warriors are currently an 8-point favorites over the Grizzlies as of Friday morning, according to Fanduel.com.

The over/under for this matchup is currently set at 217.5 total points.

What to watch for:

The Memphis Grizzlies have not advanced to the Western Conference Finals since 2013 and the Golden State Warriors are looking to make the Western Conference Finals for the sixth-time in the last eight seasons.

Jordan Poole has taken a tremendous leap in his third season with the Warriors, averaging 18.5 points, 4.0 assists and shooting 36.4% from three-point range during the regular season.

Golden State is 44-10 this season when they score at least 110 points, Memphis is 52-13, including the postseason.

The Warriors and Grizzlies have played a total of 11 playoff games and one playoff series all-time. Golden State won this series 4-2 back in the 2015 Western Conference Semifinals en route to winning the 2015 NBA Finals and the Warriors are 7-4 all-time against the Grizzlies in the postseason, including this year.

