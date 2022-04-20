How To Watch Nets at Celtics Game 2 On Wednesday

The Brooklyn Nets versus the Boston Celtics may be the best first-round matchup in the NBA Playoffs this year and Game 1 surely delivered on this promise.

Leading by as many as 15 points at one time in the game, the Celtics gave up the lead in the second-half and Brooklyn took as much as a 5-point lead with just over 4 minutes to go in the game!

These two teams went back-and-forth for the final few minutes of play, only for Boston to make a layup to pull within one point with 30 seconds left, get a stop on defense and then win the game with a buzzer-beater layup by Jayson Tatum.

The Celtics came out on top 115-114 in Game 1 on Sunday, a game that really could have gone either way.

The rest of this series is surely going to be full of games keeping you on the edge of your seat and Game 2 on Wednesday night is going to be a critical game in this series.

Brooklyn proved that they can hang with Boston’s defense and if they can make the correct adjustments from Game 1, the Nets could be looking at two games on their home court with the series tied at 1-1.

Will the Nets correct their wrongs from Game 1 and win Game 2 in Boston?

Here's how to watch Wednesday’s game, with gametimes and TV, lineups, bios and other must-know details.

How to watch Nets vs. Celtics

WHO : Brooklyn Nets (0-1) vs. Boston Celtics (1-0)

: Brooklyn Nets (0-1) vs. Boston Celtics (1-0) WHAT : First Round Eastern Conference Playoffs - Game 2

: First Round Eastern Conference Playoffs - Game 2 WHEN : 7:00 p.m. ET, Wednesday, April 20

: 7:00 p.m. ET, Wednesday, April 20 WHERE : TD Garden, Boston, Massachusetts

: TD Garden, Boston, Massachusetts TV : TNT

Key Stats & Facts For Nets vs. Celtics

The Nets and Celtics faced off four times during the regular season with Boston winning three games by an average of 18.0 points.

The Celtics finished the regular season ranking second in defensive rating and first in points allowed per game (104.5), while the Nets finished the regular season ranking eleventh in offensive rating and ninth in points per game (112.9).

Boston is 29-13 at home this season and Brooklyn is 24-18 on the road, including the postseason.

Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving have been one of the best scoring duos in the league as of late, combining to average 59.1 points per game over the Nets’ last ten games.

What Happened In Game 1?

April 17, 2022 - Celtics 115, Nets 114

In what turned out to be an incredible game, the Boston Celtics won Game 1 over the Brooklyn Nets due to a game-winning layup at the buzzer by Jayson Tatum. For Boston, Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown, Marcus Smart and Al Horford all scored at least 20 points and for Brooklyn, Kyrie Irving led the way offensively with 39 points despite the hostility he received from Celtics’ fans all game long. The Celtics outrebounded the Nets 43-29 in this game.

Key Stats From Game 1:

Brooklyn went 11-24 (45.8%) and Boston went 12-33 (36.4%) from three-point range in Game 1.

The Nets turned the ball over 16 times, resulting in 15 points for the Celtics. Boston turned the ball over 15 times that resulted in 14 points for Brooklyn.

The Celtics recorded 24 assists on a total of 42 made shots (57.1%), whereas the Nets recorded 20 assists on 42 made shots (47.6%).

Latest Injury News:

Nets: Ben Simmons (back) - OUT, Joe Harris (ankle) - OUT

Celtics: Robert Williams (knee) - OUT

Projected Starters:

PROJECTED NETS STARTERS:

G Kyrie Irving , 6-2 guard: 27.4 points, 4.4 rebounds, 5.8 assists

, 6-2 guard: 27.4 points, 4.4 rebounds, 5.8 assists G Seth Curry , 6-2 guard: 15.0 points, 3.6 assists

, 6-2 guard: 15.0 points, 3.6 assists F Bruce Brow n, 6-4 forward: 9.0 points, 4.8 rebounds

n, 6-4 forward: 9.0 points, 4.8 rebounds F Kevin Durant , 6-10 forward: 29.9 points, 7.4 rebounds, 6.4 assists

, 6-10 forward: 29.9 points, 7.4 rebounds, 6.4 assists C Andre Drummond, 6-10 center: 7.9 points, 9.3 rebounds

PROJECTED CELTICS STARTERS:

G Marcus Smart , 6-3 guard: 12.1 points, 5.9 assists

, 6-3 guard: 12.1 points, 5.9 assists G/F Jaylen Brown , 6-6 guard/forward: 23.6 points, 6.1 rebounds, 3.5 assists

, 6-6 guard/forward: 23.6 points, 6.1 rebounds, 3.5 assists F Jayson Tatum , 6-8 forward: 26.9 points, 8.0 rebounds, 4.4 assists

, 6-8 forward: 26.9 points, 8.0 rebounds, 4.4 assists F Al Horford , 6-9 forward: 10.2 points, 7.7 rebounds, 3.4 assists

, 6-9 forward: 10.2 points, 7.7 rebounds, 3.4 assists C Daniel Theis, 6-8 center: 8.2 points, 4.9 rebounds

Betting Odds:

The Celtics are currently 3.5-point favorites over the Nets as of Wednesday morning.

The over/under for this matchup is currently set at 226 total points.

What to watch for:

The Boston Celtics have made the playoffs for eight consecutive seasons now, but they have not advanced to the NBA Finals since 2010.

Jayson Tatum has proven to be one of the best offensive weapons in the league this year, averaging 26.9 points per game during the regular season (7th in the NBA) and scoring at least 30 points in 7 of his last 11 games.

Boston is 42-13 this season when they hold their opponents to 110 points or less. The Nets are 38-13 this season when they score at least 110 points, including the postseason.

The Nets and Celtics have played a total of 16 playoff games and three playoff series all-time. Brooklyn is 12-4 against Boston in the playoffs, including this year, and have won all three playoff series against the Celtics.

