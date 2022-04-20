How To Watch Raptors At 76ers Game 3 On Wednesday

The Philadelphia 76ers defeated the Toronto Raptors 112-97 in Game 2 of their first-round playoff series and now, Philadelphia is two wins away from advancing to the Eastern Conference Semifinals.

Winning the first two games of this series at home in convincing style, the 76ers did their job of defending home court. Now, it is the Raptors’ turn to try and defend home court and they desperately need to win Game 3.

Teams that have gone down 0-3 in a playoff series all-time in the NBA Playoffs have never come back to win the series and only three teams were lucky enough to force a Game 7, each of them ending up losing.

This is as close to a “must-win game” as the Raptors will face other than an elimination game and they are looking very short-handed right now.

Outside of Fred VanVleet, Toronto does not have much talent in their backcourt and with Scottie Barnes dealing with an ankle injury, their rotation has become even shorter than it already was heading into Game 2.

After a dazzling performance in Game 1 of this series, the 76ers seemed to handle the Raptors fairly easily once again in Game 2 on Monday night.

Joel Embiid, James Harden, Tobias Harris and Tyrese Maxey are just too many weapons for the Raptors to try and deal with, especially when the 76ers are getting to the free-throw line at will.

What kind of adjustments Toronto and head coach Nick Nurse make heading into Game 3 will be very interesting, especially since their season is on the verge of coming to an end.

Can the Raptors win Game 3 to get themselves back into this series against the 76ers?

Here's how to watch Wednesday’s game, with gametimes and TV, lineups, bios and other must-know details.

How to watch 76ers vs. Raptors

WHO : Philadelphia 76ers (2-0) vs. Toronto Raptors (0-2)

: Philadelphia 76ers (2-0) vs. Toronto Raptors (0-2) WHAT : First Round Eastern Conference Playoffs - Game 3 (76ers lead 2-0)

: First Round Eastern Conference Playoffs - Game 3 (76ers lead 2-0) WHEN : 8:00 p.m. ET, Wednesday, April 20

: 8:00 p.m. ET, Wednesday, April 20 WHERE : Scotiabank Arena, Toronto, Ontario

: Scotiabank Arena, Toronto, Ontario TV : NBA TV

: NBA TV Stream: Fubo.tv CLICK HERE

Key Stats & Facts For 76ers vs. Raptors

The Raptors and 76ers faced off four times during the regular season with Toronto winning three games by an average of 5.3 points.

The 76ers finished the regular season ranking eighth in points allowed per game (107.3), while the Raptors finished the regular season ranking seventh in points allowed per game (107.1).

Toronto is 24-17 at home this season, Philadelphia is 27-14 on the road.

Since the trade deadline (February 10), the Philadelphia 76ers lead the league in free-throws made and attempted per game.

What Happened In Game 2?

April 18, 2022 - 76ers 112, Raptors 97

In Game 2, the Raptors outscored the 76ers just 48-36 in the paint, but 11 turnovers by Toronto led to 18 points for Philadelphia. The free-throw line also proved to be the difference in this game, as the 76ers went 26-30 (86.7%) from the free-throw line compared to the Raptors going just 10-12 (83.3%). Philadelphia made three more three-pointers than Toronto in this game and while James Harden only scored 14 points, Joel Embiid, Tyrese Maxey and Tobias Harris combined for 74 points.

Key Stats From Game 2:

Joel Embiid recorded his first 30-point, 10-rebound double-double of this year’s playoffs. He had a league-leading 30 such games during the regular season.

Philadelphia’s starters shot 31-59 (52.5%) from the floor. Toronto’s starters shot 27-68 (39.7%).

Philadelphia recorded 20 assists on a total of 36 made shots (55.5%), whereas Toronto recorded 16 assists on 38 made shots (42.1%).

Latest Injury News:

76ers: Matisse Thybulle (ineligible/vaccine) - OUT

Raptors: Scottie Barnes (ankle) - DOUBTFUL, Gary Trent Jr. (illness) - QUESTIONABLE

Projected Starters:

PROJECTED SIXERS STARTERS:

G James Harden , 6-5 guard: 22.0 points, 7.7 rebounds, 10.3 assists

, 6-5 guard: 22.0 points, 7.7 rebounds, 10.3 assists G Tyrese Maxey , 6-2 guard: 17.5 points, 4.3 assists

, 6-2 guard: 17.5 points, 4.3 assists G/F Danny Green , 6-6 guard/forward: 5.9 points, 2.5 rebounds

, 6-6 guard/forward: 5.9 points, 2.5 rebounds F Tobias Harris , 6-8 forward: 17.2 points, 6.8 rebounds

, 6-8 forward: 17.2 points, 6.8 rebounds C Joel Embiid, 7-0 center: 30.6 points, 11.7 rebounds

PROJECTED RAPTORS STARTERS:

G Fred VanVleet , 6-1 guard: 20.3 points, 6.7 assists

, 6-1 guard: 20.3 points, 6.7 assists G Gary Trent Jr. (Q) , 6-5 guard: 18.3 points, 2.7 rebounds

, 6-5 guard: 18.3 points, 2.7 rebounds F OG Anunoby , 6-7 forward: 17.1 points, 5.5 rebounds

, 6-7 forward: 17.1 points, 5.5 rebounds F Pascal Siakam , 6-9 forward: 22.8 points, 8.5 rebounds, 5.3 assists

, 6-9 forward: 22.8 points, 8.5 rebounds, 5.3 assists C Precious Achiuwa, 6-8 center: 9.1 points, 6.5 rebounds

Betting Odds:

The 76ers are currently 2-point favorites over the Raptors as of Wednesday morning.

The over/under for this matchup is currently set at 216 total points.

What to watch for:

The Philadelphia 76ers have made the playoffs for five consecutive seasons, but they have not been to the Eastern Conference Finals since 2001.

Philadelphia’s Joel Embiid became the first center since Shaquille O’Neal (1999-00) to lead the league in scoring at 30.6 points per game.

Toronto is 33-5 this season when they score at least 110 points, Philadelphia is 40-6, including the postseason.

The 76ers are 9-7 all-time in the playoffs against the Raptors, including this series.

