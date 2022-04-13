How to Watch Hornets at Hawks Play-In Game On Wednesday Night

Both the Charlotte Hornets and Atlanta Hawks have found success at times during the 2021-22 season, but heading into Wednesday night’s Play-In Game, only one of them will see their season continue.

Just one year after claiming the 5-seed in the Eastern Conference and making it all the way to the Eastern Conference Finals, the Atlanta Hawks find themselves one loss away from heading to the beach for vacation!

Trae Young has had another All-Star and All-NBA-like season at the point guard position, but he can only do so much for the Hawks, who have had a lot of inconsistencies on both ends of the floor all year long.

As for the Hornets, the 2021-22 season was definitely a big success, as both LaMelo Ball and Miles Bridges continued to grow as young stars for this team.

They may be an inexperienced, youthful team, but Charlotte is one of the best offensive teams in the league and they have beaten some of the best teams in the league this year.

Atlanta and Charlotte are both high-level scoring teams, which is why this 10-seed versus 9-seed matchup has a chance to be a high-scoring affair.

Who will advance to play the loser of the Cavaliers-Nets Play-In Game in the Eastern Conference 8-seed Game on Friday?

Here's how to watch Wednesday’s game, with gametimes and TV, lineups, bios and other must-know details.

How to watch Hornets vs. Hawks

WHO : Charlotte Hornets (43-39) vs. Atlanta Hawks (43-39)

: Charlotte Hornets (43-39) vs. Atlanta Hawks (43-39) WHAT : Eastern Conference Play-In Tournament: 9-seed vs. 10-seed Game

: Eastern Conference Play-In Tournament: 9-seed vs. 10-seed Game WHEN : 7:00 p.m. ET, Wednesday, April 13

: 7:00 p.m. ET, Wednesday, April 13 WHERE : State Farm Arena, Atlanta, Georgia

: State Farm Arena, Atlanta, Georgia TV : ESPN

: ESPN Stream: Fubo.tv CLICK HERE

Key Stats & Facts For Hornets vs. Hawks

The Hornets and Hawks faced off four times during the regular season with each team winning once at home and on the road.

The Hawks finished the regular season ranking sixth in points per game (113.9), while the Hornets finished the regular season ranking fourth in points per game (115.3).

Atlanta is 27-14 at home this season, compared to Charlotte being 21-20 on the road.

LaMelo Ball has been the leader of Charlotte’s offense as of late, averaging 23.3 points, 6.1 rebounds, 9.1 assists and shooting 45.7% from three-point range over his last 10 games.

Last Matchup:

March 16, 2022 - Hawks 106, Hornets 116

In the fourth game of their season series against one another, the Hornets came out victorious over the Hawks 116-106 in Charlotte. LaMelo Ball led the way for the Hornets with 22 points, 8 rebounds and 11 assists, as Montrezl Harrell proved useful off-the-bench with 20 points. For Atlanta, Trae Young was held to just 9 points on 3-12 shooting, 0-6 from beyond-the-arc in this game. As a team, the Hawks shot just 43.0% from the floor and 35.1% from three-point range, compared to the Hornets going 49.4% from the floor and 31.4% from three-point range.

Hornets-Hawks Most Recent Games:

Hornets last regular season game : Charlotte closed out the regular season with a 124-108 victory over the Washington Wizards, their third straight win. LaMelo Ball and Terry Rozier combined to score 59 points, as the Hornets shot 18-33 (54.5%) from three-point range.

: Charlotte closed out the regular season with a 124-108 victory over the Washington Wizards, their third straight win. LaMelo Ball and Terry Rozier combined to score 59 points, as the Hornets shot 18-33 (54.5%) from three-point range. Hawks last regular season game: Winning 130-114 on the road in Houston, the Hawks claimed the 9-seed in the Eastern Conference during their season finale. Trae Young, De’Andre Hunter and Danilo Gallinari combined to score 76 points and Atlanta shot 21-38 (55.3%) from three-point range against the Houston Rockets.

Latest Injury News:

Hornets: Gordon Hayward (foot) - OUT

Hawks: John Collins (finger/foot) - OUT, Lou Williams (back) - OUT

Projected Starters:

PROJECTED HORNETS STARTERS:

G LaMelo Ball , 6-1 guard: 21.7 points, 8.6 assists

, 6-1 guard: 21.7 points, 8.6 assists G Terry Rozier , 6-6 guard/forward: 17.0 points, 4.3 assists

, 6-6 guard/forward: 17.0 points, 4.3 assists F Miles Bridges , 6-5 guard/forward: 8.8 points, 3.0 rebounds

, 6-5 guard/forward: 8.8 points, 3.0 rebounds F P.J. Washington , 7-0 forward: 14.8 points, 5.7 rebounds

, 7-0 forward: 14.8 points, 5.7 rebounds C Mason Plumlee, 7-0 center: 15.0 points, 8.3 rebounds

PROJECTED HAWKS STARTERS:

G Trae Young , 6-2 guard: 27.4 points, 4.4 rebounds, 5.8 assists

, 6-2 guard: 27.4 points, 4.4 rebounds, 5.8 assists G Kevin Huerter , 6-2 guard: 15.0 points, 3.6 assists

, 6-2 guard: 15.0 points, 3.6 assists F De’Andre Hunter , 6-4 guard/forward: 9.0 points, 4.8 rebounds

, 6-4 guard/forward: 9.0 points, 4.8 rebounds F Danilo Gallinari , 6-10 forward: 29.9 points, 7.4 rebounds, 6.4 assists

, 6-10 forward: 29.9 points, 7.4 rebounds, 6.4 assists C Clint Capela, 6-10 center: 7.9 points, 9.3 rebounds

Betting Odds:

The Hawks opened up as a 4.5-point favorite against the Hornets and the odds have not changed as of Tuesday night.

The over/under for this matchup is currently set at 236 total points.

What to watch for:

The winner of this game will move on to play the loser of the Cavaliers-Nets Play-In Game in the 8-seed Game in the Eastern Conference Play-In Tournament on Friday.

Trae Young has been dominant offensively for the Hawks as of late, scoring at least 26 points in 13 of his last 17 games.

Bogdan Bogdanovic has been a difference-maker off-the-bench for Atlanta, scoring at least 18 points in five of his last eight games.

The Charlotte Hornets have not made the playoffs since 2016.

