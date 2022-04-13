How to Watch Spurs at Pelicans Play-In Game On Wednesday Night

The San Antonio Spurs and New Orleans Pelicans both started out the 2021-22 season with a losing record and they looked like two teams that would not have any shot of making the playoffs.

Now, these two teams will face one another in the Western Conference Play-In Tournament, each being two wins away from claiming the 8-seed.

The Spurs have missed the playoffs in back-to-back seasons for the first-time in their franchise’s history and they are looking to avoid extending this playoff drought to three consecutive seasons.

First-time All-Star Dejounte Murray and third-year forward Keldon Johnson have helped pave a path to success for this young franchise in a year where they were not expected to find much success.

As for the Pelicans, after starting the season 18-32, they battled their way back to claim the 9-seed in the Western Conference and earn a spot in the Play-In Tournament.

Brandon Ingram has led the way offensively all year for this group and trading for CJ McCollum at the trade deadline proved to be a huge acquisition for this franchise.

Having size, offensive firepower and experience, the Pelicans could have a leg up on the Spurs heading into Wednesday night’s matchup.

Do the San Antonio Spurs have what it takes to continue their magical season and advance to the final Play-In Game in the Western Conference?

Here's how to watch Wednesday’s game, with gametimes and TV, lineups, bios and other must-know details.

How to watch Spurs vs. Pelicans

WHO : San Antonio Spurs (34-48) vs. New Orleans Pelicans (36-46)

: San Antonio Spurs (34-48) vs. New Orleans Pelicans (36-46) WHAT : Western Conference Play-In Tournament: 9-seed vs. 10-seed Game

: Western Conference Play-In Tournament: 9-seed vs. 10-seed Game WHEN : 9:30 p.m. ET, Wednesday, April 13

: 9:30 p.m. ET, Wednesday, April 13 WHERE : Smoothie King Center, New Orleans, Louisiana

: Smoothie King Center, New Orleans, Louisiana TV : ESPN

: ESPN Stream: Fubo.tv CLICK HERE

Key Stats & Facts For Spurs vs. Pelicans

The Spurs and Pelicans faced off four times during the regular season, San Antonio winning three of the four games played and outscoring New Orleans by an average of 9.7 points in those three wins.

San Antonio finished the regular season ranking eighth in points per game (113.2), while New Orleans finished the regular season ranking thirteenth in points allowed per game (110.3).

The Pelicans are 19-22 at home this season, compared to the Spurs being 18-23 on the road.

CJ McCollum and Brandon Ingram have combined to average 47.0 points per game with the Pelicans this season.

Last Matchup:

March 26, 2022 - Spurs 107, Pelicans 103

In their final meeting of the 2021-22 regular season, the Spurs defeated the Pelicans 107-103 in New Orleans. Dejounte Murray recorded a 15-point, 11-rebound and 13-assist triple-double in this one, as seven different San Antonio players scored at least 10 points. Without Brandon Ingram, CJ McCollum was the Pelicans’ leading scorer with 32 points on 12-25 shooting. The Spurs outrebounded the Pelicans 49-42.

Spurs-Pelicans Most Recent Games:

Spurs last regular season game : Losing their third consecutive game, the Spurs fell 130-120 on the road to the Dallas Mavericks in their season finale. Keldon Johnson finished with 24 a team-high 24 points for San Antonio, but Dallas made a total of 20 three-pointers and outrebounded the Spurs 43-35.

: Losing their third consecutive game, the Spurs fell 130-120 on the road to the Dallas Mavericks in their season finale. Keldon Johnson finished with 24 a team-high 24 points for San Antonio, but Dallas made a total of 20 three-pointers and outrebounded the Spurs 43-35. Pelicans last regular season game: The Pelicans fell at home to the Golden State Warriors 128-107 in their final game of the regular season. Klay Thompson went for 41 points and Jordan Poole went for 22 points in the Warriors’ win. For New Orleans, CJ McCollum only played a total of 6 minutes and both Jonas Valanaciunas and Brandon Ingram were held out to prepare for the team’s Play-In Game against San Antonio on Wednesday.

Latest Injury News:

Spurs: Doug McDermott (ankle) - OUT, Romeo Langford (hamstring) - PROBABLE

Pelicans: Zion Williamson (foot) - OUT, Kira Lewis Jr. (knee) - OUT, Brandon Ingram (hamstring) - PROBABLE

Projected Starters:

PROJECTED SPURS STARTERS:

G Dejounte Murray , 6-4 guard: 21.1 points, 8.3 rebounds, 9.2 assists

, 6-4 guard: 21.1 points, 8.3 rebounds, 9.2 assists G Joshua Primo , 6-6 guard: 5.8 points, 2.3 rebounds

, 6-6 guard: 5.8 points, 2.3 rebounds F Devin Vassell , 6-5 forward: 12.3 points, 4.3 rebounds

, 6-5 forward: 12.3 points, 4.3 rebounds F Keldon Johnson , 6-5 forward: 17.0 points, 6.1 rebounds

, 6-5 forward: 17.0 points, 6.1 rebounds C Jakob Poeltl, 7-1 center: 13.5 points, 9.3 rebounds

PROJECTED PELICANS STARTERS:

G CJ McCollum , 6-3 guard: 22.1 points, 4.3 rebounds, 5.1 assists

, 6-3 guard: 22.1 points, 4.3 rebounds, 5.1 assists F Herbert Jones , 6-8 forward: 9.5 points, 3.8 rebounds

, 6-8 forward: 9.5 points, 3.8 rebounds F Brandon Ingram (P) , 6-8 forward: 22.7 points, 5.8 rebounds, 5.6 assists

, 6-8 forward: 22.7 points, 5.8 rebounds, 5.6 assists F/C Jaxson Hayes , 6-11 forward/center: 9.3 points, 4.5 rebounds

, 6-11 forward/center: 9.3 points, 4.5 rebounds C Jonas Valanciunas, 6-11 center: 17.8 points, 11.4 rebounds

Betting Odds:

The Pelicans opened up as a 5.5-point favorite against the Spurs and the odds have not moved as of Tuesday night.

The over/under for this matchup is currently set at 226 total points.

What to watch for:

The winner of this game will move on to play the loser of the Clippers-Timberwolves Play-In Game in the 8-seed Game in the Western Conference Play-In Tournament on Friday.

CJ McCollum has been the “go-to” scorer for the Pelicans as of late, scoring at least 23 points in 8 of his last 12 games.

Dejounte Murray has been a difference-maker for San Antonio this season, recording a career-high 13 triple-doubles during the regular season.

The New Orleans Pelicans have not made the playoffs since 2018

