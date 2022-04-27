How To Watch Bulls At Bucks Game 5 On Wednesday

Without Khris Middleton, who suffered a MCL injury in Game 2, the Milwaukee Bucks took care of the Chicago Bulls 119-95 in Game 4 on the road to take a commanding 3-1 series lead, just one win away from advancing to the Eastern Conference Semifinals for the fourth consecutive season.

Winning all four quarters, the Bucks led Game 4 almost the entire time and while Giannis Antetokounmpo had 32 points and Jrue Holiday had 26 points, the story in this one was the play of Grayson Allen off-the-bench.

Stepping up in the absence of Middleton in Game 3 with 22 points off-the-bench, Allen recorded a playoff career-high 27 points on 6-7 shooting from three-point range in Game 4’s victory.

As a team, the Bucks shot 17-33 (51.5%) from three-point range and the Bulls’ defense struggled mightily once again. Chicago has now been outscored by 54 combined points over their last two games.

Things do not look like they are going to get better for the Bulls either heading into Game 5 on Wednesday night, as Zach LaVine was placed in health and safety protocols on Tuesday afternoon and Alex Caruso may not be ready to go due to being in concussion protocol.

The 2021-22 season has been magical at times for the Chicago Bulls, but they will have to dig very deep in order to find some of this magic on the road in Game 5.

Do the Bulls have a last-ditch effort in them to keep their season alive?

Here's how to watch Wednesday’s game, with gametimes and TV, lineups, bios and other must-know details.

How to watch Bulls vs. Bucks

WHO : Chicago Bulls (1-3) vs. Milwaukee Bucks (3-1)

: Chicago Bulls (1-3) vs. Milwaukee Bucks (3-1) WHAT : First Round Eastern Conference Playoffs - Game 5 (Bucks lead 3-1)

: First Round Eastern Conference Playoffs - Game 5 (Bucks lead 3-1) WHEN : 7:30 p.m. ET, Wednesday, April 27

: 7:30 p.m. ET, Wednesday, April 27 WHERE : Fiserv Forum, Milwaukee, Wisconsin

: Fiserv Forum, Milwaukee, Wisconsin TV : TNT

: TNT Stream: Fubo.tv CLICK HERE

Key Stats & Facts For Bulls vs. Bucks

The Bulls and Bucks faced off four times during the regular season with Milwaukee winning every game by an average of 14.8 points.

The Bucks finished the regular season ranking 3rd in offensive rating and points per game (115.5), while the Bulls finished the regular season ranking 13th in offensive rating and points per game (111.6).

Milwaukee is 28-15 at home this season and Chicago is 20-23 on the road, including the postseason.

Giannis Antetokounmpo finished the regular season ranking second in the league in scoring (29.9 PPG) and he averaged 26.8 points per game against the Bulls during the regular season.

What Happened In Game 4?

April 24, 2022 - Bucks 119, Bulls 95

The Bulls’ interior defense could not stop Giannis Antetokounmpo, the Bucks defense limited Chicago’s perimeter scoring and Grayson Allen dominated off-the-bench for Milwaukee. This was the story of Game 4 in Chicago and now, the defending NBA champions are one win away from being one of the last four teams standing in the Eastern Conference. For Chicago, their “Big 3” of Zach LaVine, Nikola Vucevic and DeMar DeRozan combined for 58 points on 21-52 (40.3%) shooting.

Key Stats From Game 4:

Milwaukee went 17-33 (51.5%) and Chicago went 9-36 (25.0%) from three-point range in Game 4.

The Bucks turned the ball over 15 times, resulting in 15 points for the Bulls. Chicago turned the ball over 12 times that resulted in 12 points for Milwaukee.

The Bulls recorded 27 assists on a total of 35 made shots (77.1%), whereas the Bucks recorded 21 assists on a total of 45 made shots (46.7%).

Latest Injury News:

Bulls: Lonzo Ball (knee) - OUT, Matt Thomas (leg) - OUT, Alex Caruso (concussion - DOUBTFUL, Zach LaVine (health protocols) - QUESTIONABLE

Bucks: Khris Middleton (knee) - OUT, George Hill (abdominal) - OUT

Projected Starters:

PROJECTED BULLS STARTERS:

G Alex Caruso (D) , 6-4 guard: 7.4 points, 3.6 rebounds, 4.0 assists

, 6-4 guard: 7.4 points, 3.6 rebounds, 4.0 assists G Zach LaVine (Q) , 6-5 guard: 24.4 points, 4.6 rebounds, 4.5 assists

, 6-5 guard: 24.4 points, 4.6 rebounds, 4.5 assists F Patrick Williams , 6-7 forward: 9.0 points, 4.1 rebounds

, 6-7 forward: 9.0 points, 4.1 rebounds F DeMar DeRozan , 6-6 forward: 27.9 points, 5.2 rebounds, 4.9 assists

, 6-6 forward: 27.9 points, 5.2 rebounds, 4.9 assists C Nikola Vucevic, 6-10 center: 17.6 points, 11.0 rebounds

PROJECTED BUCKS STARTERS:

G Jrue Holiday , 6-3 guard: 18.3 points, 4.5 rebounds, 6.8 assists

, 6-3 guard: 18.3 points, 4.5 rebounds, 6.8 assists G/F Wesley Matthews , 6-4 guard/forward: 5.1 points, 1.9 rebounds

, 6-4 guard/forward: 5.1 points, 1.9 rebounds F Giannis Antetokounmpo , 6-11 forward: 29.9 points, 11.6 rebounds, 5.8 assists

, 6-11 forward: 29.9 points, 11.6 rebounds, 5.8 assists F/C Bobby Porti s, 6-10 forward/center: 14.6 points, 9.1 rebounds

s, 6-10 forward/center: 14.6 points, 9.1 rebounds C Brook Lopez, 7-0 center: 12.4 points, 4.1 rebounds

Betting Odds:

The Bucks are currently 12-point favorites over the Bulls as of Wednesday morning, according to Fanduel.com.

The over/under for this matchup is currently set at 218 total points.

What to watch for:

The Milwaukee Bucks have made the playoffs six consecutive seasons now and are coming off winning the NBA Finals in 2021.

DeMar DeRozan finished the 2021-22 season with 2,118 total points, the second-most points scored this season.

Milwaukee is 49-11 this season when they score at least 110 points; Chicago is 35-11 this season when they score at least 110 points, including the playoffs.

The Bulls and Bucks have played a total of 22 playoff games against one another, including this postseason, and four playoff series all-time. Milwaukee is 13-9 against Chicago in the playoffs and the teams are 2-2 in playoff series against one another.

Related stories on NBA basketball