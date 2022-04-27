How To Watch Nuggets at Warriors Game 5 On Wednesday

The Denver Nuggets kept their season alive on Sunday, defeating the Golden State Warriors 126-121 in Game 4 of their first-round playoff series.

While their backs are still up against the wall down 3-1 to the Warriors, the Nuggets do have a little bit of momentum heading into Game 5 on the road.

One of the biggest question marks surrounding the Nuggets in the postseason was “who would step up around Nikola Jokic” and Monte Morris, Aaron Gordon and Bones Hyland answered this plea for help.

These three combined for 60 points, as Jokic went for 37 points in the win for Denver.

As for Golden State, they do not seem concerned one bit, as a couple of things just did not go their way in Game 4. Jordan Poole had a quiet game with just 11 points, but Klay Thompson and Stephen Curry continued to play well offensively, combining for 65 points.

The Warriors are confident that they can close out this first-round series on Wednesday night in front of their home faithful, but Denver did win in San Francisco during the regular season.

Can the Nuggets keep their season alive by doing so again, but this time in Game 5 of their playoff series?

Here's how to watch Wednesday’s game, with gametimes and TV, lineups, bios and other must-know details.

How to watch Nuggets vs. Warriors

WHO : Denver Nuggets (1-3) vs. Golden State Warriors (3-1)

: Denver Nuggets (1-3) vs. Golden State Warriors (3-1) WHAT : First Round Western Conference Playoffs - Game 5 (Warriors lead 3-1)

: First Round Western Conference Playoffs - Game 5 (Warriors lead 3-1) WHEN : 10:00 p.m. ET, Wednesday, April 27

: 10:00 p.m. ET, Wednesday, April 27 WHERE : Chase Center, San Francisco, California

: Chase Center, San Francisco, California TV : TNT

: TNT Stream: Fubo.tv CLICK HERE

Key Stats & Facts For Nuggets vs. Warriors

The Nuggets and Warriors faced off four times during the regular season with Denver winning three games by an average of 3.7 points.

The Warriors finished the regular season ranking first defensive rating and third in points allowed per game (105.5), while the Nuggets finished the regular season ranking sixth in offensive rating and tenth in points per game (112.7).

Golden State is 33-10 at home this season and Denver is 25-18 on the road, including the playoffs.

Jordan Poole, Klay Thompson and Stephen Curry are averaging a combined 76.3 points per game over the Warriors’ last four games.

What Happened In Game 4?

April 24, 2022 - Nuggets 126, Warriors 121

The Denver Nuggets have not been able to slow down the Golden State Warriors’ offense in this first-round series and they failed to do so again in Game 4, but they managed to score more points than the Warriors for once to steal a game in this series and avoid being swept. Nikola Jokic recorded a game-high 37 points, as Denver shot 56.2% from the floor as a team, their highest field goal percentage in a game this series against Golden State.

Key Stats From Game 4:

Golden State went 12-34 (35.3%) from three-point range, as Denver went 15-31 (48.4%).

The Nuggets turned the ball over 20 times, resulting in 28 points for the Warriors. Golden State turned the ball over 17 times that resulted in 30 points for Denver.

The Warriors recorded 26 assists on a total of 43 made shots (60.5%), whereas the Nuggets recorded 28 assists on 41 made shots (68.3%).

Latest Injury News:

Nuggets: Jamal Murray (knee) - OUT, Michael Porter Jr. (back) - OUT

Warriors: James Wiseman (knee) - OUT

Projected Starters:

PROJECTED WARRIORS STARTERS:

G Stephen Curry , 6-2 guard: 25.5 points, 5.2 rebounds, 6.3 assists

, 6-2 guard: 25.5 points, 5.2 rebounds, 6.3 assists G Jordan Poole , 6-4 guard: 18.5 points, 3.4 rebounds, 4.0 assists

, 6-4 guard: 18.5 points, 3.4 rebounds, 4.0 assists G Klay Thompson , 6-6 guard: 20.4 points, 3.9 rebounds

, 6-6 guard: 20.4 points, 3.9 rebounds F Andrew Wiggins , 6-7 forward: 17.2 points, 4.5 rebounds

, 6-7 forward: 17.2 points, 4.5 rebounds F Draymond Green, 6-6 forward: 7.5 points, 7.3 rebounds, 7.0 assists

PROJECTED NUGGETS STARTERS:

G Monte Morris , 6-2 guard: 12.6 points, 4.4 assists

, 6-2 guard: 12.6 points, 4.4 assists G Will Barton , 6-6 guard: 14.7 points, 4.8 rebounds

, 6-6 guard: 14.7 points, 4.8 rebounds F Aaron Gordon , 6-8 forward: 15.0 points, 5.9 rebounds

, 6-8 forward: 15.0 points, 5.9 rebounds F Jeff Green , 6-8 forward: 10.3 points, 3.1 rebounds

, 6-8 forward: 10.3 points, 3.1 rebounds C Nikola Jokic, 6-11 center: 27.1 points, 13.8 rebounds, 7.9 assists

Betting Odds:

The Warriors are currently 9-point favorites over the Nuggets as of Wednesday morning, according to Fanduel.com.

The over/under for this matchup is currently set at 226 total points.

What to watch for:

The Golden State Warriors are looking to win their first playoff series win since 2019 when they advanced to the NBA Finals.

Jordan Poole has taken a tremendous leap in his third season with the Warriors, averaging 18.5 points, 4.0 assists and shooting 36.4% from three-point range during the regular season.

Golden State is 42-10 this season when they score at least 110 points, Denver is 39-10, including the postseason.

The Nuggets and Warriors have played one playoff series all-time with the Warriors winning this series 4-2 in 2013.

