How to Watch Mavericks at Suns Game 2 on Wednesday

Despite getting 45 points from Luka Doncic in Game 1 on Monday night, the Dallas Mavericks fell 121-114 on the road to the Phoenix Suns.

Doncic was spectacular yet again, as he also recorded 12 rebounds and 8 assists, but the rest of the Mavericks' roster struggled to get anything going offensively against one of the better defensive teams in the league.

Jalen Brunson, who entered this Western Conference Semifinals series leading all players in the playoffs in total points, was held to just 13 points and Dallas’ trade deadline acquisition in Spencer Dinwiddie only scored 8 points off-the-bench.

One of these two guys are going to have to step up in this series for the Mavs to have a chance at beating the No. 1 overall seed in the Suns because Devin Booker and Co. are making a strong case to make the NBA Finals for the second consecutive season.

Phoenix’s three stars in Ayton (25), Booker (23) and Paul (19) led the way in terms of scoring, as six different players scored at least 10 points in this game for the Suns.

Stopping Luka Doncic is a headache for any team in this league given the type of generational talent he is, but the Suns did an excellent job of taking the rest of the Mavericks out of their comfort zone, putting Phoenix in a great position early on in this series.

Can Dallas make the proper adjustments heading into Game 2 or will Phoenix take a commanding 2-0 series lead on Wednesday night?

Here's how to watch Wednesday’s game, with gametimes and TV, lineups, bios and other must-know details.

How to watch Mavericks vs. Suns

WHO : Dallas Mavericks (0-1) vs. Phoenix Suns (1-0)

: Dallas Mavericks (0-1) vs. Phoenix Suns (1-0) WHAT : NBA Playoffs, Western Conference Semifinals - Game 2 (Suns lead 1-0)

: NBA Playoffs, Western Conference Semifinals - Game 2 (Suns lead 1-0) WHEN : 10:00 p.m. ET, Wednesday, May 4

: 10:00 p.m. ET, Wednesday, May 4 WHERE : Footprint Center, Phoenix, Arizona

: Footprint Center, Phoenix, Arizona TV : TNT

: TNT Stream: Fubo.tv CLICK HERE

Key Stats & Facts For Mavericks vs. Suns

The Mavericks and Suns faced off three times during the regular season with the Suns winning all three matchups, two of which were on their home court.

The Suns finished the regular season ranking fourth in offensive rating and fifth in defensive rating, while the Mavericks finished the regular season ranking fifteenth in offensive rating and second in defensive rating.

Phoenix is 35-10 at home this season and Dallas is 25-20 on the road, including the postseason.

Luka Doncic has scored at least 30 points in nine of the last twelve games he has played in, dating back to the regular season, and he is coming off a game in which he had 45 points, 12 rebounds and 8 assists.

Deandre Ayton has been a force on the interior lately, averaging 21.1 points and 9.6 rebounds in the postseason this year.

What Happened In Game 1?

May 2, 2022 - Suns 121, Mavericks 114

Leading by as many as 21 points and 17 points entering the fourth quarter, the Phoenix Suns cruised to a 121-114 victory over the Dallas Mavericks. While Dallas, primarily Luka Doncic, did show a lot of fight in the fourth quarter of play, this game seemed like it was over form the opening tip, as the Suns led the entire game and never seemed to be in danger of losing this game. The Mavericks did not necessarily play badly in this game, but they quickly sunk into a deficit that they were unable to climb out of.

Key Stats From Game 1:

Phoenix went 11-28 (39.3%) and Dallas went 16-39 (41.0%) from three-point range in Game 1.

The Suns turned the ball over 10 times, resulting in 12 points for the Mavericks. Dallas turned the ball over 9 times that resulted in 10 points for Phoenix.

The Mavericks recorded 16 assists on a total of 40 made shots (40.0%), whereas the Suns recorded 27 assists on a total of 46 made shots (58.7%).

Latest Injury News:

Mavericks: Tim Hardaway Jr. (foot) - OUT

Suns: Dario Saric (knee) - OUT

Projected Starters:

PROJECTED MAVERICKS STARTERS:

G Luka Doncic , 6-7 guard: 28.4 points, 9.1 rebounds, 8.7 assists

, 6-7 guard: 28.4 points, 9.1 rebounds, 8.7 assists G Jalen Brunson , 6-6 guard: 17.0 points, 4.3 assists

, 6-6 guard: 17.0 points, 4.3 assists F Reggie Bullock , 6-6 forward: 8.6 points, 3.5 rebounds

, 6-6 forward: 8.6 points, 3.5 rebounds F Dorian Finney-Smith , 6-7 forward: 11.0 points, 4.7 rebounds

, 6-7 forward: 11.0 points, 4.7 rebounds C Dwight Powell, 6-10 center: 8.7 points, 4.9 rebounds

PROJECTED SUNS STARTERS:

G Chris Paul , 6-0 guard: 14.7 points, 4.4 rebounds, 10.8 assists

, 6-0 guard: 14.7 points, 4.4 rebounds, 10.8 assists G Devin Booker , 6-5 guard: 26.8 points, 5.0 rebounds, 4.8 assists

, 6-5 guard: 26.8 points, 5.0 rebounds, 4.8 assists F Mikal Bridges , 6-6 forward: 14.2 points, 4.2 rebounds

, 6-6 forward: 14.2 points, 4.2 rebounds F Jae Crowder , 6-6 forward: 9.4 points, 5.3 rebounds

, 6-6 forward: 9.4 points, 5.3 rebounds C Deandre Ayton, 6-11 center: 17.2 points, 10.2 rebounds

Betting Odds:

The Suns are currently 6-point favorites over the Mavericks as of Wednesday morning, according to Fanduel.com.

The over/under for this matchup is currently set at 216 total points.

What to watch for:

The Phoenix Suns have made the playoffs for just the second-time in the last twelve seasons, looking to make the NBA Finals in back-to-back years.

The Dallas Mavericks have won their first playoff series since they won the NBA Finals back in 2011.

The Suns had six different players average at least 10.0 points per game during the regular season.

Phoenix is 54-7 this season when they score at least 110 points, including the playoffs, and Dallas is 33-5 this season.

The Mavericks and Suns have played a total of 13 playoff games and two playoff series all-time. The Suns are 7-6 against the Mavericks all-time in the playoffs, including this year, and have split their two playoff series in 2005 (Suns in 6) and 2006 (Mavericks in 6).

