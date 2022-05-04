How to Watch 76ers at Heat Game 2 on Wednesday

The Philadelphia 76ers looked good for the first 24 minutes of Game 1 against the Miami Heat on Monday night, but things quickly changed in the second-half.

Leading by one point heading into halftime, the 76ers were outscored 56-41 by the Heat in the second-half and Miami looked very comfortable on both ends of the court to close out the first game of this series.

Jimmy Butler had 15 points and 9 rebounds and Bam Adebayo had a 24-point, 12-rebound double-double, but Tyler Herro was the key weapon in Game 1 for Miami, as this season's Sixth Man of the Year scored 25 points and had 7 assists off-the-bench.

Nine of the ten players that played in this game for the Heat scored at least 5 points and Miami was without Duncan Robinson and Kyle Lowry!

The depth this team has is some of the best in the league and against the 76ers, who are without their top player in Joel Embiid, scoring from multiple different players could very well be the difference in this series.

Heading into Game 2, the Heat will once again be heavy favorites to win, but the Philadelphia 76ers are confident in their ability to possibly steal a game on the road in this series.

Tyrese Maxey has continued to stay hot, Tobias Harris looked good in Game 1 and James Harden could snap out of his funk at any time, so do the 76ers actually have a chance to compete in this series without Joel Embiid?

Here's how to watch Wednesday’s game, with gametimes and TV, lineups, bios and other must-know details.

How to watch 76ers vs. Heat

WHO : Philadelphia 76ers (0-1) vs. Miami Heat (1-0)

: Philadelphia 76ers (0-1) vs. Miami Heat (1-0) WHAT : NBA Playoffs, Eastern Conference Semifinals - Game 2 (Heat lead 1-0)

: NBA Playoffs, Eastern Conference Semifinals - Game 2 (Heat lead 1-0) WHEN : 7:30 p.m. ET, Wednesday, May 4

: 7:30 p.m. ET, Wednesday, May 4 WHERE : FTX Arena, Miami, Florida

: FTX Arena, Miami, Florida TV : TNT

: TNT Stream: Fubo.tv CLICK HERE

Key Stats & Facts For 76ers vs. Heat

The 76ers and Heat faced off four times during the regular season with the two teams splitting the season series 2-2 and both teams winning one home game and one away game each.

The Heat finished the regular season ranking fifth in defensive rating and fifth in points allowed per game (105.6), while the 76ers finished the regular season ranking twelfth in defensive rating and eighth in points allowed per game (107.3).

Miami is 33-12 at home this season and Philadelphia is 29-16 on the road, including the postseason.

Depth has been a huge factor for Miami in these playoffs thus far, as four different players have been the team’s leading scorer in a playoff game and five different players are averaging at least 10.0 points per game in the postseason.

What Happened In Game 1?

May 2, 2022 - Heat 106, 76ers 92

While they struggled on offense in the first-half, the Miami Heat tightened things up at halftime and were able to come back to beat the Philadelphia 76ers 106-92 to take a 1-0 series lead. Tyler Herro’s 25 points off-the-bench proved to be huge in this game for Miami, as Bam Adebayo took advantage of a smaller 76ers’ team that is without Joel Embiid, scoring 24 points and grabbing 12 rebounds, 3 of which came on the offensive-end of the floor. Having no interior rim-protector and almost zero size inside, Philadelphia surrendered 52 points in the paint to the Heat.

Key Stats From Game 1:

Miami went 9-36 (25.0%) and Philadelphia went 6-34 (17.6%) from three-point range in Game 1.

The Heat turned the ball over 13 times, resulting in 9 points for the 76ers. Philadelphia turned the ball over 15 times that resulted in 22 points for Miami.

The 76ers recorded 18 assists on a total of 34 made shots (52.9%), whereas the Heat recorded 21 assists on a total of 40 made shots (52.5%).

Latest Injury News:

76ers: Joel Embiid (facial fracture/concussion) - OUT

Heat: Kyle Lowry (hamstring) - OUT, Caleb Martin (ankle) - QUESTIONABLE, Max Strus (hamstring) - QUESTIONABLE, P.J. Tucker (calf) - QUESTIONABLE, Tyler Herro (ankle) - QUESTIONABLE, Gabe Vincent (knee) - QUESTIONABLE

Projected Starters:

PROJECTED SIXERS STARTERS:

G James Harden , 6-5 guard: 22.0 points, 7.7 rebounds, 10.3 assists

, 6-5 guard: 22.0 points, 7.7 rebounds, 10.3 assists G Tyrese Maxey , 6-2 guard: 17.5 points, 4.3 assists

, 6-2 guard: 17.5 points, 4.3 assists G/F Danny Green , 6-6 guard/forward: 5.9 points, 2.5 rebounds

, 6-6 guard/forward: 5.9 points, 2.5 rebounds F Tobias Harris , 6-8 forward: 17.2 points, 6.8 rebounds

, 6-8 forward: 17.2 points, 6.8 rebounds C DeAndre Jordan, 6-11 center: 4.3 points, 5.5 rebounds

PROJECTED HEAT STARTERS:

G Gabe Vincent (Q) , 6-3 guard: 8.7 points, 3.1 assists

, 6-3 guard: 8.7 points, 3.1 assists G/F Max Strus (Q) , 6-5 guard/forward: 10.6 points, 3.0 rebounds

, 6-5 guard/forward: 10.6 points, 3.0 rebounds F Jimmy Butler , 6-7 forward: 21.4 points, 5.9 rebounds, 5.5 assists

, 6-7 forward: 21.4 points, 5.9 rebounds, 5.5 assists F P.J. Tucker (Q) , 6-5 forward: 7.6 points, 5.5 rebounds

, 6-5 forward: 7.6 points, 5.5 rebounds C Bam Adebayo, 6-9 center: 19.1 points, 10.1 rebounds

Betting Odds:

The Heat are currently 8.5-point favorites over the 76ers as of Wednesday morning, according to Fanduel.com..

The over/under for this matchup is currently set at 207.5 total points.

What to watch for:

The Miami Heat have made the playoffs for three consecutive seasons now, losing in the NBA Finals back in the 2020 NBA Bubble.

The Philadelphia 76ers have made the Eastern Conference Semifinals in four of the last five seasons now, but have not made the NBA Finals since 2001.

The Heat had seven different players average at least 10.0 points per game during the regular season.

Miami is 43-7 this season when they score at least 110 points. Philadelphia is 41-6 this season when they score at least 110 points.

The 76ers and Heat have played a total of 11 playoff games and two playoff series all-time. The Heat are 6-5 against the 76ers in the playoffs and the two teams have split their only two playoff series in 2011 (Heat in 5) and 2018 (76ers in 5).

