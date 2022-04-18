How To Watch Nuggets At Warriors Game 2 On Monday

The Golden State Warriors defeated the Denver Nuggets 123-107 in Game 1 of their first-round playoff series and now, Denver finds themselves in trouble as they look to avoid going down 0-2 in this series.

In Game 1, Nikola Jokic put together a nice stat line of 25 points, 10 rebounds and 6 assists, but he and the rest of the Nuggets’ starters were never able to settle down into a groove offensively.

Outside of Nikola Jokic and Will Barton, the rest of the Nuggets shot 42%, but the other ten players that stepped foot on the floor only scored 58 combined points. Others besides these two are going to have to step up in a big way for Denver to get back into this series, however, this is easier said than done against the Warriors’ defense.

Coming off-the-bench on Saturday, Stephen Curry only scored 16 points and Klay Thompson only had 19 points in the starting rotation, so where did the rest of the production come from?

Jordan Poole is the answer and he has seemed to be the answer for the Warriors all season long.

The third-year guard has had a tremendous season up to this point and in his first playoff game, Poole recorded 30 points on 5-7 shooting from three-point range.

Golden State has their full rotation healthy right now and they have a ton of weapons that could ultimately prove to be too much for the Nuggets to handle.

Will the Warriors take a 2-0 series lead on Monday night over the Nuggets?

Here's how to watch Monday’s game, with gametimes and TV, lineups, bios and other must-know details.

How to watch Nuggets vs. Warriors

WHO : Denver Nuggets (0-1) vs. Golden State Warriors (1-0)

: Denver Nuggets (0-1) vs. Golden State Warriors (1-0) WHAT : First Round Western Conference Playoffs - Game 2 (Warriors lead 1-0)

: First Round Western Conference Playoffs - Game 2 (Warriors lead 1-0) WHEN : 10:00 p.m. ET, Monday, April 18

: 10:00 p.m. ET, Monday, April 18 WHERE : Chase Center, San Francisco, California

: Chase Center, San Francisco, California TV : TNT

: TNT Stream: Fubo.tv CLICK HERE

Key Stats & Facts For Nuggets vs. Warriors

The Nuggets and Warriors faced off four times during the regular season with Denver winning three games by an average of 3.7 points.

The Warriors finished the regular season ranking first defensive rating and third in points allowed per game (105.5), while the Nuggets finished the regular season ranking sixth in offensive rating and tenth in points per game (112.7).

Golden State is 32-10 at home this season and Denver is 25-17 on the road, including games from this postseason.

Klay Thompson has been looking like his old All-Star self as of late for the Warriors, scoring 30-plus points in four of his last seven games.

What Happened In Game 1?

April 16, 2022 - Warriors 123, Nuggets 107

Stephen Curry struggled in his first game back since suffering a foot injury on March 16 against the Boston Celtics and Klay Thompson did not have that explosive of a night, but Jordan Poole answered the call for the Warriors in Game 1 with 30 points in the starting rotation. As a team, Golden State shot 16-35 (45.7%) from three-point range, making five more three-pointers than the Nuggets. Denver only turned the ball over 11 times, but the Warriors capitalized on their opponent’s mistakes, scoring 21 total points off of these turnovers.

Key Stats From Game 1:

Golden State went 21-29 (72.4%) from the free-throw line, as Denver went 10-13 (76.9%).

The Nuggets turned the ball over 11 times, resulting in 21 points for the Warriors. Golden State turned the ball over 13 times that resulted in 17 points for Denver.

The Warriors recorded 33 assists on a total of 43 made shots (76.7%), whereas the Nuggets recorded 26 assists on 43 made shots (60.5%).

Latest Injury News:

Nuggets: Jamal Murray (knee) - OUT, Michael Porter Jr. (back) - OUT

Warriors: James Wiseman (knee) - OUT

Projected Starters:

PROJECTED NUGGETS STARTERS:

G Monte Morris , 6-2 guard: 12.6 points, 4.4 assists

, 6-2 guard: 12.6 points, 4.4 assists G Will Barton , 6-6 guard: 14.7 points, 4.8 rebounds

, 6-6 guard: 14.7 points, 4.8 rebounds F Aaron Gordon , 6-8 forward: 15.0 points, 5.9 rebounds

, 6-8 forward: 15.0 points, 5.9 rebounds F Jeff Green , 6-8 forward: 10.3 points, 3.1 rebounds

, 6-8 forward: 10.3 points, 3.1 rebounds C Nikola Jokic, 6-11 center: 27.1 points, 13.8 rebounds, 7.9 assists

PROJECTED WARRIORS STARTERS:

G Stephen Curry , 6-2 guard: 25.5 points, 5.2 rebounds, 6.3 assists

, 6-2 guard: 25.5 points, 5.2 rebounds, 6.3 assists G Klay Thompson , 6-6 guard: 20.4 points, 3.9 rebounds

, 6-6 guard: 20.4 points, 3.9 rebounds F Andrew Wiggins , 6-7 forward: 17.2 points, 4.5 rebounds

, 6-7 forward: 17.2 points, 4.5 rebounds F Draymond Green , 6-6 forward: 7.5 points, 7.3 rebounds, 7.0 assists

, 6-6 forward: 7.5 points, 7.3 rebounds, 7.0 assists C Kevon Looney, 7-0 center: 6.0 points, 7.3 rebounds

Betting Odds:

The Warriors are currently 7-point favorites over the Nuggets as of Monday morning.

The over/under for this matchup is currently set at 224.5 total points.

What to watch for:

The Golden State Warriors are looking to win their first playoff series win since 2019 when they advanced to the NBA Finals.

Jordan Poole has taken a tremendous leap in his third season with the Warriors, averaging 18.5 points, 4.0 assists and shooting 36.4% from three-point range during the regular season.

Golden State is 40-9 this season when they score at least 110 points, Denver is 38-9, including the postseason.

The Nuggets and Warriors have played one playoff series all-time with the Warriors winning this series 4-2 in 2013.

