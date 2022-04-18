How To Watch Raptors At 76ers Game 2 On Monday

The Philadelphia 76ers defeated the Toronto Raptors 131-111 in Game 1 of their first-round playoff series and now, Toronto has their backs up against the wall ahead of Game 2 on Monday.

Coming into this series, there was a lot of talk surrounding the 76ers and the expectations placed on them, especially since they made the biggest move of the 2021-22 NBA season by trading for James Harden.

Having a “championship-or-bust” mentality, Philadelphia sure looked like a championship contender in Game 1, beating the Raptors by 20 points and making very few mistakes.

In a near flawless performance, the 76ers two All-Stars in Joel Embiid and James Harden combined for just 41 points, but Tyrese Maxey proved to be an essential part of his team’s success, going for a playoff career-high 38 points. Tobias Harris also had a really good game for the 76ers with 26 points.

As for the Raptors, they never seemed to be in this game and from the start, they were playing from behind.

Pascal Siakam had 24 points and 7 assists for Toronto and OG Anunoby added 20 points of his own, but Toronto always seemed to be in foul trouble and every time they started to go on a run, the 76ers had an answer.

Now, with Game 2 on Monday, the Toronto Raptors are going to have to at least prove they can be competitive if this series is to potentially go the distance. However, Scottie Barnes, Gary Trent Jr. and Thaddeus Young may all wind up being out with separate injuries for the Raptors, putting their chances in this series in doubt.

Here's how to watch Monday’s game, with gametimes and TV, lineups, bios and other must-know details.

How to watch Raptors vs. 76ers

WHO : Toronto Raptors (0-1) vs. Philadelphia 76ers (1-0)

: Toronto Raptors (0-1) vs. Philadelphia 76ers (1-0) WHAT : First Round Eastern Conference Playoffs - Game 2 (76ers lead 1-0)

: First Round Eastern Conference Playoffs - Game 2 (76ers lead 1-0) WHEN : 7:30 p.m. ET, Monday, April 18

: 7:30 p.m. ET, Monday, April 18 WHERE : Wells Fargo Center, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

: Wells Fargo Center, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania TV : TNT

: TNT Stream: Fubo.tv CLICK HERE

Key Stats & Facts For Raptors vs. 76ers

The Raptors and 76ers faced off four times during the regular season with Toronto winning three games by an average of 5.3 points.

The 76ers finished the regular season ranking eighth in points allowed per game (107.3), while the Raptors finished the regular season ranking seventh in points allowed per game (107.1).

Philadelphia is 25-17 at home this season and Toronto is 24-18 on the road, including postseason games.

Since the trade deadline (February 10), the Philadelphia 76ers lead the league in free-throws made and attempted per game.

What Happened In Game 1?

April 16, 2022 - 76ers 131, Raptors 111

In Game 1, the 76ers outscored the Raptors just 50-48 in the paint, but 8 turnovers by Toronto led to 11 points for Philadelphia. The 76ers also took 34 total free-throws in the game compared to the Raptors only taking 23 total free-throws. As a team, the 76ers shot 16-32 (50%) from three-point range, led by Tyrese Maxey and James Harden combining to go 9-15 from deep.

Key Stats From Game 1:

Tyrese Maxey scored 38 points, becoming the first 76ers’ player with the most points in their first postseason game since Allen Iverson.

The 76ers only turned the ball over 4 times in Game 1, tied for the second-fewest a team has ever committed in Game 1 of a playoff series since the stat was first tracked in 1970-71.

Philadelphia recorded 29 assists on a total of 43 made shots (67.4%), whereas Toronto recorded 27 assists on 40 made shots (67.5%).

Latest Injury News:

Raptors: Scottie Barnes (ankle) - DOUBTFUL, THaddeus Young (thumb) - DOUBTFUL, Gary Trent Jr. (illness) - DOUBTFUL

76ers: NONE

Projected Starters:

PROJECTED RAPTORS STARTERS:

G Fred VanVleet , 6-1 guard: 20.3 points, 6.7 assists

, 6-1 guard: 20.3 points, 6.7 assists G Gary Trent Jr. (D) , 6-5 guard: 18.3 points, 2.7 rebounds

, 6-5 guard: 18.3 points, 2.7 rebounds F OG Anunoby , 6-7 forward: 17.1 points, 5.5 rebounds

, 6-7 forward: 17.1 points, 5.5 rebounds F Pascal Siakam , 6-9 forward: 22.8 points, 8.5 rebounds, 5.3 assists

, 6-9 forward: 22.8 points, 8.5 rebounds, 5.3 assists C Precious Achiuwa, 6-8 center: 9.1 points, 6.5 rebounds

PROJECTED SIXERS STARTERS:

G James Harden , 6-5 guard: 22.0 points, 7.7 rebounds, 10.3 assists

, 6-5 guard: 22.0 points, 7.7 rebounds, 10.3 assists G Tyrese Maxey , 6-2 guard: 17.5 points, 4.3 assists

, 6-2 guard: 17.5 points, 4.3 assists F Matisse Thybulle , 6-5 forward: 5.7 points, 2.3 rebounds

, 6-5 forward: 5.7 points, 2.3 rebounds F Tobias Harris , 6-8 forward: 17.2 points, 6.8 rebounds

, 6-8 forward: 17.2 points, 6.8 rebounds C Joel Embiid, 7-0 center: 30.6 points, 11.7 rebounds

Betting Odds:

The 76ers are currently 7-point favorites over the Raptors as of Monday morning.

The over/under for this matchup is currently set at 217.5 total points.

What to watch for:

The Philadelphia 76ers have made the playoffs for five consecutive seasons, but they have not been to the Eastern Conference Finals since 2001.

Philadelphia’s Joel Embiid became the first center since Shaquille O’Neal (1999-00) to lead the league in scoring at 30.6 points per game.

Toronto is 33-5 this season when they score at least 110 points, Philadelphia is 39-6, including the postseason.

The 76ers are 8-7 all-time in the playoffs against the Raptors, including this series.

Related stories on NBA basketball