How To Watch Warriors at Nuggets Game 4 On Sunday

The Golden State Warriors defeated the Denver Nuggets 118-113 in Game 3 of their first-round playoff series and now, Denver finds themselves in trouble down 0-3 in this series.

All series long, the Nuggets have not been able to stop the Warriors’ offense and in particular, they have had no answers for the Warriors’ three-headed monster in Curry, Thompson and Poole.

Third-year guard Jordan Poole has been fantastic for Golden State, scoring at least 27 points in his first three playoff games and Golden State has been finding success with Stephen Curry coming off-the-bench!

At full-strength, there may not be a better team in this league than the Golden State Warriors and they are proving this in their series against Denver.

As for the Nuggets, they are now down 0-3 after losing Game 3 at home and now, they will have to achieve the unthinkable if they are to keep their season alive.

No team in NBA history has ever come back in a series when they are down three games and as good as reigning league-MVP Nikola Jokic is, he alone has not and will not be able to carry the Nuggets past the Warriors in this series.

Can Denver at least get on the board and avoid being swept in Game 4?

Here's how to watch Sunday’s game, with gametimes and TV, lineups, bios and other must-know details.

How to watch Warriors vs. Nuggets

WHO : Golden State Warriors (3-0) vs. Denver Nuggets (0-3)

: Golden State Warriors (3-0) vs. Denver Nuggets (0-3) WHAT : First Round Western Conference Playoffs - Game 4 (Warriors lead 3-0)

: First Round Western Conference Playoffs - Game 4 (Warriors lead 3-0) WHEN : 3:30 p.m. ET, Sunday, April 24

: 3:30 p.m. ET, Sunday, April 24 WHERE : Ball Arena, Denver, Colorado

: Ball Arena, Denver, Colorado TV : ABC

: ABC Stream: Fubo.tv CLICK HERE

Key Stats & Facts For Warriors vs. Nuggets

The Nuggets and Warriors faced off four times during the regular season with Denver winning three games by an average of 3.7 points.

The Warriors finished the regular season ranking first defensive rating and third in points allowed per game (105.5), while the Nuggets finished the regular season ranking sixth in offensive rating and tenth in points per game (112.7).

Denver is 23-19 at home this season and Golden State is 23-19 on the road, including the playoffs.

Jordan Poole, Klay Thompson and Stephen Curry are averaging a combined 76.3 points per game over the Warriors’ last three games.

What Happened In Game 3?

April 21, 2022 - Warriors 118, Nuggets 113

The Denver Nuggets have not been able to slow down the Golden State Warriors’ offense, as Steph Curry, Jordan Poole and Klay Thompson combined to score 80 of the Warriors’ 118 total points in Game 3. As a team, Golden State shot 18-40 (45%) from three-point range and they held the Nuggets’ offense in-check once again. For Denver, Nikola Jokic scored a game-high 37 points and Aaron Gordon scored 18 points.

Key Stats From Game 3:

Golden State went 18-40 (45%) from three-point range, as Denver went 11-26 (42.3%).

The Nuggets turned the ball over 18 times, resulting in 19 points for the Warriors. Golden State turned the ball over 16 times that resulted in 15 points for Denver.

The Warriors recorded 29 assists on a total of 41 made shots (70.7%), whereas the Nuggets recorded 25 assists on 40 made shots (62.5%).

Latest Injury News:

Nuggets: Jamal Murray (knee) - OUT, Michael Porter Jr. (back) - OUT

Warriors: James Wiseman (knee) - OUT

Projected Starters:

PROJECTED WARRIORS STARTERS:

G Jordan Poole , 6-4 guard: 18.5 points, 3.4 rebounds, 4.0 assists

, 6-4 guard: 18.5 points, 3.4 rebounds, 4.0 assists G Klay Thompson , 6-6 guard: 20.4 points, 3.9 rebounds

, 6-6 guard: 20.4 points, 3.9 rebounds F Andrew Wiggins , 6-7 forward: 17.2 points, 4.5 rebounds

, 6-7 forward: 17.2 points, 4.5 rebounds F Draymond Green , 6-6 forward: 7.5 points, 7.3 rebounds, 7.0 assists

, 6-6 forward: 7.5 points, 7.3 rebounds, 7.0 assists C Kevon Looney, 7-0 center: 6.0 points, 7.3 rebounds

PROJECTED NUGGETS STARTERS:

G Monte Morris , 6-2 guard: 12.6 points, 4.4 assists

, 6-2 guard: 12.6 points, 4.4 assists G Will Barton , 6-6 guard: 14.7 points, 4.8 rebounds

, 6-6 guard: 14.7 points, 4.8 rebounds F Aaron Gordon , 6-8 forward: 15.0 points, 5.9 rebounds

, 6-8 forward: 15.0 points, 5.9 rebounds F Jeff Green , 6-8 forward: 10.3 points, 3.1 rebounds

, 6-8 forward: 10.3 points, 3.1 rebounds C Nikola Jokic, 6-11 center: 27.1 points, 13.8 rebounds, 7.9 assists

Betting Odds:

The Warriors are currently 4-point favorites over the Nuggets as of Saturday night.

The over/under for this matchup is currently set at 225 total points.

What to watch for:

The Golden State Warriors are looking to win their first playoff series win since 2019 when they advanced to the NBA Finals.

Jordan Poole has taken a tremendous leap in his third season with the Warriors, averaging 18.5 points, 4.0 assists and shooting 36.4% from three-point range during the regular season.

Golden State is 42-9 this season when they score at least 110 points, Denver is 38-10, including the postseason.

The Nuggets and Warriors have played one playoff series all-time with the Warriors winning this series 4-2 in 2013.

