How To Watch Suns at Pelicans Game 4 On Sunday

Without Devin Booker in Game 3, the Phoenix Suns narrowly escaped the New Orleans Pelicans 114-111 in New Orleans.

Chris Paul stepped up and carried the Suns to a win, scoring 28 points and dishing out 14 assists. However, the story in this one was Deandre Ayton really stepping up in the absence of Booker, scoring 28 points on 13-20 shooting and grabbing 17 rebounds.

Other than Paul and Ayton, nobody else on the Suns really delivered offensively, which is why these two ended up being the difference in this game for Phoenix.

As for New Orleans, they find themselves down 1-2 in this series now, but Game 4 is on their home court and they have proven in all three games of this series that they can hang around with the best team in the NBA.

Brandon Ingram has been sensational on the offensive-end of the court as of late, as he scored 34 points in Game 3’s loss, and the Pelicans’ length has been troublesome at times for the Suns.

Game 4 is setting up to be a very intriguing matchup and with Devin Booker likely out the remainder of this series, things could become extremely interesting if the Pelicans can even this series at 2-2 on Sunday.

Will the Pelicans make this a three-game series by taking Game 4 this weekend?

Here's how to watch Sunday’s game, with gametimes and TV, lineups, bios and other must-know details.

How to watch Suns vs. Pelicans

WHO : Phoenix Suns (2-1) vs. New Orleans Pelicans (1-2)

: Phoenix Suns (2-1) vs. New Orleans Pelicans (1-2) WHAT : First Round Western Conference Playoffs - Game 4 (Suns lead 2-1)

: First Round Western Conference Playoffs - Game 4 (Suns lead 2-1) WHEN : 9:30 p.m. ET, Sunday, April 24

: 9:30 p.m. ET, Sunday, April 24 WHERE : Smoothie King Center, New Orleans, Louisiana

: Smoothie King Center, New Orleans, Louisiana TV : TNT

: TNT Stream: Fubo.tv CLICK HERE

Key Stats & Facts For Suns vs. Pelicans

The Pelicans and Suns faced off four times during the regular season with Phoenix winning three games by an average of 13.7 points.

The Suns finished the regular season ranking 5th in points per game (114.8) and 8th in points allowed per game (107.3). New Orleans ranked 21st in points per game (109.3) and 13th in points allowed per game (110.3)

New Orleans is 20-23 at home this season, including the Play-In Tournament, and Phoenix is 33-9 on the road.

Brandon Ingram has been fantastic offensively as of late for the Pelicans, averaging 29.2 points per game over his last five games.

What Happened In Game 3?

April 22, 2022 - Suns 114, Pelicans 111

In Game 3, Chris Paul and Deandre Ayton combined to score 56 points and that ended up being the big difference in this game. Phoenix outscored New Orleans 64-40 in the paint and finally had an answer to attacking the Pelicans’ big men of Jonas Valanciunas and Jaxson Hayes. The Pelicans still won the rebounding battle though, as they outrebounded Phoenix 45-35, including 11-9 on offensive rebounds.

Key Stats From Game 3:

New Orleans went 11-32 (34.4%) and Phoenix went 4-26 (15.4%) from three-point range in Game 3.

The Suns turned the ball over 6 times, resulting in 7 points for the Pelicans. New Orleans turned the ball over 15 times that resulted in 23 points for Phoenix.

The Pelicans recorded 17 assists on a total of 38 made shots (44.7%), whereas the Suns recorded 26 assists on 44 made shots (59.1%).

Latest Injury News:

Pelicans: Zion Williamson (foot) - OUT, Kira Lewis Jr. (knee) - OUT

Suns: Dario Saric (knee) - OUT, Devin Booker (hamstring) - OUT

Projected Starters:

PROJECTED SUNS STARTERS:

G Chris Paul , 6-0 guard: 14.7 points, 4.4 rebounds, 10.8 assists

, 6-0 guard: 14.7 points, 4.4 rebounds, 10.8 assists F Cameron Johnson , 6-8 forward: 12.5 points, 4.1 rebounds

, 6-8 forward: 12.5 points, 4.1 rebounds F Mikal Bridges , 6-6 forward: 14.2 points, 4.2 rebounds

, 6-6 forward: 14.2 points, 4.2 rebounds F Jae Crowder , 6-6 forward: 9.4 points, 5.3 rebounds

, 6-6 forward: 9.4 points, 5.3 rebounds C Deandre Ayton, 6-11 center: 17.2 points, 10.2 rebounds

PROJECTED PELICANS STARTERS:

G CJ McCollum , 6-3 guard: 22.1 points, 4.3 rebounds, 5.1 assists

, 6-3 guard: 22.1 points, 4.3 rebounds, 5.1 assists F Herbert Jones , 6-8 forward: 9.5 points, 3.8 rebounds

, 6-8 forward: 9.5 points, 3.8 rebounds F Brandon Ingram , 6-8 forward: 22.7 points, 5.8 rebounds, 5.6 assists

, 6-8 forward: 22.7 points, 5.8 rebounds, 5.6 assists F/C Jaxson Hayes , 6-11 forward/center: 9.3 points, 4.5 rebounds

, 6-11 forward/center: 9.3 points, 4.5 rebounds C Jonas Valanciunas, 6-11 center: 17.8 points, 11.4 rebounds

Betting Odds:

The Suns are currently 3-point favorites over the Pelicans as of Saturday night.

The over/under for this matchup is currently set at 215.5 total points.

What to watch for:

The Phoenix Suns have made the playoffs for the second straight season and they recently made the NBA Finals in 2021.

The Suns had six different players average at least 10.0 points per game during the regular season.

Phoenix is 51-7 this season when they score at least 110 points, New Orleans is 30-15 when scoring at least 110 points, including the NBA Play-In Tournament and Playoffs.

The Pelicans and Suns have never met before this season in the NBA Playoffs before this season.

