How to Watch Warriors at Grizzlies Game 2 on Tuesday

The Golden State Warriors defeated the Memphis Grizzlies 117-116 on Sunday in what turned out to be an extremely close game.

Up as many as 10 points in the fourth quarter, the Warriors allowed the Grizzlies to get back into Game 1 and even have a chance to take a 1-0 series lead at the buzzer!

Ja Morant missed a last-second layup attempt, giving Golden State the one point victory, but Game 1 of this series proved that we are in store for some really good basketball between the Warriors and Grizzlies!

For the Warriors, Jordan Poole stepped up with 31 points, 8 rebounds and 9 assists off-the-bench, almost recording the first triple-double of his career, and Golden State as a whole showed a lot of fight in this game, as they played without Draymond Green the entire second-half.

Green was ejected with just over one minute to go in the first-half of Game 1, as he fouled Brandon Clarke hard on a layup attempt and made contact with his head, and the referees penalized the Warriors’ All-Star with a Flagrant Foul penalty 2.

As for the Grizzlies, playing the entire second-half not having to face Green was a huge advantage, but they let the Warriors back into this game late and really struggled to get anything going offensively in the second-half until the final few minutes of the game.

Ja Morant and Jaren Jackson Jr. were spectacular, combining for 67 points in this game, but both Dillon Brooks and Desmond Bane will have to step up for this team if they are to have a chance at taking down Golden State.

Will the Warriors win on the road again to take a 2-0 series lead or will Memphis strike back and respond with a big home win in Game 2?

Here's how to watch Tuesday’s game, with gametimes and TV, lineups, bios and other must-know details.

How to watch Warriors vs. Grizzlies

WHO : Golden State Warriors (1-0) vs. Memphis Grizzlies (0-1)

: Golden State Warriors (1-0) vs. Memphis Grizzlies (0-1) WHAT : NBA Playoffs, Western Conference Semifinals - Game 2 (Warriors lead 1-0)

: NBA Playoffs, Western Conference Semifinals - Game 2 (Warriors lead 1-0) WHEN : 9:30 p.m. ET, Tuesday, May 3

: 9:30 p.m. ET, Tuesday, May 3 WHERE : FedExForum, Memphis, Tennessee

: FedExForum, Memphis, Tennessee TV : TNT

: TNT Stream: Fubo.tv CLICK HERE

Key Stats & Facts For Warriors vs. Grizzlies

The Warriors and Grizzlies faced off four times during the regular season with Memphis winning three of the four games played by an average of 13.0 points per game.

The Grizzlies finished the regular season ranking second in points per game (115.6), while the Warriors finished the regular season ranking third in points allowed per game (105.5).

Memphis is 32-13 at home this season and Golden State is 24-20 on the road, including the postseason.

Jordan Poole, Klay Thompson and Stephen Curry are averaging a combined 71.3 points per game over the Warriors’ last six games.

What Happened In Game 1?

May 1, 2022 - Warriors 117, Grizzlies 116

With 6.7 second left in the game, Klay Thompson went to the free-throw line for the Warriors for two free-throws and a chance to put his team up three late in the game. Thompson went on to miss both free-throws, giving the Grizzlies a chance to possibly win the game after calling a timeout to advance the ball to mid-court. Ja Morant had a terrific look at a driving layup right before the buzzer, but he was too strong and sent the ball off the backboard, giving the Warriors the slim one point victory. Morant was fantastic in this game for the Grizzlies, finishing with 34 points, 9 rebounds and 10 assists, as Jordan Poole led the way for the Warriors with 31 points, 8 rebounds and 9 assists off-the-bench.

Key Stats From Game 1:

Golden State went 14-38 (36.8%) and Memphis went 16-40 (40.0%) from three-point range in Game 1.

The Grizzlies turned the ball over 16 times, resulting in 24 points for the Warriors. Golden State turned the ball over 17 times that resulted in 24 points for Memphis.

The Warriors recorded 31 assists on a total of 45 made shots (68.9%), whereas the Grizzlies recorded 26 assists on a total of 41 made shots (63.4%).

Latest Injury News:

Warriors: James Wiseman (knee) - OUT, Andre Iguodala (back/neck) - OUT, Klay Thompson (knee) - PROBABLE

Grizzlies: Santi Aldama (knee) - OUT, Killian Tille (back) - OUT, Steven Adams (health protocols) - OUT, Ziaire Williams (knee) - QUESTIONABLE, Desmond Bane (back) - QUESTIONABLE

Projected Starters:

PROJECTED WARRIORS STARTERS:

G Stephen Curry , 6-2 guard: 25.5 points, 5.2 rebounds, 6.3 assists

, 6-2 guard: 25.5 points, 5.2 rebounds, 6.3 assists G Gary Payton II , 6-3 guard: 7.1 points, 3.5 rebounds

, 6-3 guard: 7.1 points, 3.5 rebounds G Klay Thompson (P) , 6-6 guard: 20.4 points, 3.9 rebounds

, 6-6 guard: 20.4 points, 3.9 rebounds F Andrew Wiggins , 6-7 forward: 17.2 points, 4.5 rebounds

, 6-7 forward: 17.2 points, 4.5 rebounds F Draymond Green, 6-6 forward: 7.5 points, 7.3 rebounds, 7.0 assists

PROJECTED GRIZZLIES STARTERS:

G Ja Morant , 6-3 guard: 27.4 points, 5.7 rebounds, 6.7 assists

, 6-3 guard: 27.4 points, 5.7 rebounds, 6.7 assists G Desmond Bane (Q) , 6-5 guard: 18.2 points, 4.4 assists

, 6-5 guard: 18.2 points, 4.4 assists F Dillon Brooks , 6-7 forward: 18.4points, 3.2 rebounds

, 6-7 forward: 18.4points, 3.2 rebounds F Jaren Jackson Jr. , 6-11 forward: 16.3 points, 5.8 rebounds

, 6-11 forward: 16.3 points, 5.8 rebounds C Xavier Tillman Sr., 6-11 center: 4.8 points, 3.0 rebounds

Betting Odds:

The Warriors are currently 2-point favorites over the Grizzlies as of Tuesday morning, according to Fanduel.com.

The over/under for this matchup is currently set at 227.5 total points.

What to watch for:

The Memphis Grizzlies have not advanced to the Western Conference Finals since 2013 and the Golden State Warriors are looking to make the Western Conference Finals for the sixth-time in the last eight seasons.

Jordan Poole has taken a tremendous leap in his third season with the Warriors, averaging 18.5 points, 4.0 assists and shooting 36.4% from three-point range during the regular season.

Golden State is 43-10 this season when they score at least 110 points, Memphis is 51-12, including the postseason.

The Warriors and Grizzlies have played a total of 7 playoff games and one playoff series all-time. Golden State won this series 4-2 back in the 2015 Western Conference Semifinals en route to winning the 2015 NBA Finals and the Warriors are 5-2 all-time against the Grizzlies in the postseason, including this year.

