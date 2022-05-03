How to Watch Bucks at Celtics Game 2 on Tuesday

In Game 1 on Sunday, the Milwaukee Bucks showed up to play and they sure looked like the defending champions in this game!

Beating the Boston Celtics 101-89, the Bucks took a page out of the Celtics’ book and completely locked-in defensively. Milwaukee only gave up a total of 43 points in the second-half and they held both Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown in check, allowing Boston’s two All-Stars to only combine for 33 points on 10-31 shooting.

Giannis Antetokounmpo proved what we already knew in the fact that he is the greatest player in the world, recording a 24-point, 13-rebound and 12-assist triple-double in his team’s victory.

This was a huge statement win for the Bucks on the road to begin this series, but if there is one thing we know about the Boston Celtics, it is that they are going to make adjustments and be ready to go for Game 2.

The Celtics have not lost many games since the start of 2022, including the playoffs, and their defense has led them to being the 2-seed in the Eastern Conference this season.

They may not be able to stop Giannis, but head coach Ime Udoka, his staff and Marcus Smart, this season’s Defensive Player of the Year, are going to come up with a better game plan defensively for Game 2.

Can Boston get themselves back in this series and even things up before heading to Milwaukee for Games 3 and 4?

Here's how to watch Tuesday’s game, with gametimes and TV, lineups, bios and other must-know details.

How to watch Bucks vs. Celtics

WHO : Milwaukee Bucks (1-0) vs. Boston Celtics (0-1)

: Milwaukee Bucks (1-0) vs. Boston Celtics (0-1) WHAT : NBA Playoffs, Eastern Conference Semifinals - Game 1 (Bucks lead 1-0)

: NBA Playoffs, Eastern Conference Semifinals - Game 1 (Bucks lead 1-0) WHEN : 7:00 p.m. ET, Tuesday, May 3

: 7:00 p.m. ET, Tuesday, May 3 WHERE : TD Garden, Boston, Massachusetts

: TD Garden, Boston, Massachusetts TV : TNT

: TNT Stream: Fubo.tv CLICK HERE

Key Stats & Facts For Bucks vs. Celtics

The Bucks and Celtics faced off four times during the regular season with the two teams splitting the season series 2-2 and both teams winning two games on their home floor.

The Celtics finished the regular season ranking second in defensive rating and first in points allowed per game (104.5), while the Bucks finished the regular season ranking third in offensive rating and third in points per game (115.5).

Boston is 30-14 at home this season and Milwaukee is 27-17 on the road, including the postseason.

Giannis Antetokounmpo, the reigning Finals MVP, has been unstoppable lately, averaging 27.8 points, 13.3 rebounds, 7.2 assists and shooting 52.2% from the floor in the postseason.

What Happened In Game 1?

May 1, 2022 - Bucks 101, Celtics 89

From the opening tip of Game 1, the Milwaukee Bucks controlled the pace of play and the Boston Celtics never really had an answer on how to change their approach against a very strong Bucks defense. As mentioned earlier, Giannis Antetokounmpo recorded a triple-double and Bobby Portis really stepped up on the interior for Milwaukee, recording 15 points and 11 rebounds in 32 total minutes. As a team, the Celtics shot just 33.3% from the floor.

Key Stats From Game 1:

Milwaukee went 12-34 (35.3%) and Boston went 18-50 (36%) from three-point range in Game 1.

The Bucks turned the ball over 14 times, resulting in 6 points for the Celtics. Boston turned the ball over 18 times that resulted in 27 points for Milwaukee.

The Celtics recorded 21 assists on a total of 28 made shots (75.0%), whereas the Bucks recorded 22 assists on a total of 37 made shots (59.5%).

Latest Injury News:

Bucks: George Hill (abdominal) - OUT, Khris Middleton (knee) - OUT

Celtics: Marcus Smart (quad) - QUESTIONABLE

Projected Starters:

PROJECTED BUCKS STARTERS:

G Jrue Holiday , 6-3 guard: 18.3 points, 4.5 rebounds, 6.8 assists

, 6-3 guard: 18.3 points, 4.5 rebounds, 6.8 assists G/F Wesley Matthews , 6-4 guard/forward: 5.1 points, 1.9 rebounds

, 6-4 guard/forward: 5.1 points, 1.9 rebounds F Giannis Antetokounmpo , 6-11 forward: 29.9 points, 11.6 rebounds, 5.8 assists

, 6-11 forward: 29.9 points, 11.6 rebounds, 5.8 assists F/C Bobby Portis , 6-10 forward/center: 14.6 points, 9.1 rebounds

, 6-10 forward/center: 14.6 points, 9.1 rebounds C Brook Lopez, 7-0 center: 12.4 points, 4.1 rebounds

PROJECTED CELTICS STARTERS:

G Marcus Smart (Q) , 6-3 guard: 12.1 points, 5.9 assists

, 6-3 guard: 12.1 points, 5.9 assists G/F Jaylen Brown , 6-6 guard/forward: 23.6 points, 6.1 rebounds, 3.5 assists

, 6-6 guard/forward: 23.6 points, 6.1 rebounds, 3.5 assists F Jayson Tatum , 6-8 forward: 26.9 points, 8.0 rebounds, 4.4 assists

, 6-8 forward: 26.9 points, 8.0 rebounds, 4.4 assists F Al Horford , 6-9 forward: 10.2 points, 7.7 rebounds, 3.4 assists

, 6-9 forward: 10.2 points, 7.7 rebounds, 3.4 assists C Robert Williams III, 6-8 center: 10.0 points, 9.6 rebounds

Betting Odds:

The Celtics are currently 4.5-point favorites over the Bucks as of Tuesday morning, according to Fanduel.com..

The over/under for this matchup is currently set at 215.5 total points.

What to watch for:

The Boston Celtics have made the playoffs for eight consecutive seasons now, but they have not advanced to the NBA Finals since 2010.

The Milwaukee Bucks have made the playoffs six consecutive seasons now and are coming off winning the NBA Finals in 2021.

Jayson Tatum has proven to be one of the best offensive weapons in the league this year, averaging 26.9 points per game this year (7th in the NBA) and scoring at least 30 points in 8 of his last 15 games dating back to the regular season.

Milwaukee is 50-11 this season when they score at least 110 points. Boston is 44-14 this season when they hold their opponents to 110 points or less

The Bucks and Celtics have played a total of 40 playoff games and seven playoff series all-time. Boston is 21-19 against Milwaukee in the playoffs all-time and are 5-2 against Milwaukee in playoff series.

Related stories on NBA basketball