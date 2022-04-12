How to Watch Clippers at Timberwolves Play-In Game On Tuesday Night

A date with the 2-seeded Memphis Grizzlies is on the line Tuesday night, as the Los Angeles Clippers will travel to Minneapolis to take on the Minnesota Timberwolves in a one game showdown for the 7-seed in the Western Conference.

The Timberwolves have been one of the better offensive teams in the league all year long and they have been a strong team at home, but the Clippers have looked great since Paul George and Norman Powell returned to the lineup from their separate injuries.

Looking to “officially” make the playoffs for the first-time since 2018, the Timberwolves put together just their third season with at least 40 wins since the 2005-06 season.

Karl-Anthony Towns, Anthony Edwards and D’Angelo Russell have drastically shifted the trajectory of this franchise, suddenly making the Timberwolves one of the teams on the rise in the entire NBA. Taking down the Clippers and claiming the 7-seed would be a huge accomplishment for this organization.

As for Los Angeles, they are no strangers to the postseason, as they have reached the playoffs in nine of the last ten seasons.

While they may not have what it takes to make it back to the Western Conference Finals with Kawhi Leonard still out indefinitely, Paul George being back makes life a whole lot easier for Ty Lue and his coaching staff.

Los Angeles definitely has a chance to go into Minnesota and pick up a victory and who knows, maybe they could shock everyone and go on to give the Memphis Grizzlies a run for their money in the first-round!

Both the Clippers and Timberwolves are capable of being “dark-horses” in the Western Conference Playoffs, which is why Tuesday night’s game should be “must-see-TV!”

Here's how to watch Tuesday’s game, with gametimes and TV, lineups, bios and other must-know details.

How to watch Clippers vs. Timberwolves

WHO : Los Angeles Clippers (42-40) vs. Minnesota Timberwolves (46-36)

: Los Angeles Clippers (42-40) vs. Minnesota Timberwolves (46-36) WHAT : Western Conference Play-In Tournament: 7-seed Game

: Western Conference Play-In Tournament: 7-seed Game WHEN : 9:30 p.m. ET, Tuesday, April 12

: 9:30 p.m. ET, Tuesday, April 12 WHERE : Target Center, Minneapolis, Minnesota

: Target Center, Minneapolis, Minnesota TV : TNT

: TNT Stream: Fubo.tv CLICK HERE

Key Stats & Facts For Clippers vs. Timberwolves

The Clippers and Timberwolves faced off four times during the 2021-22 regular season, Los Angeles winning three of the four games played and outscoring Minnesota by an average of 10.0 points.

The Timberwolves finished the regular season ranking first in points per game (115.9), while the Clippers finished the regular season ranking eleventh in points allowed per game (108.4).

Minnesota is 26-15 at home this season, compared to Los Angeles being 17-24 on the road.

Karl-Anthony Towns, Anthony Edwards and D’Angelo Russell have led the Timberwolves offense this season, averaging a combined 64.0 points per game during the regular season.

Last Matchup:

January 3, 2022 - Timberwolves 122, Clippers 104

Without Karl-Anthony Towns and D’Angelo Russell, the Minnesota Timberwolves went to Los Angeles and got a win over the Clippers. Anthony Edwards scored a game-high 28 points on 5-10 shooting from three-point range, as the Timberwolves’ bench outscored the Clippers’ starters 51-42. Paul George, Ivica Zubac, Nicolas Batum and Luke Kennard did not play in this game for Los Angeles.

Clippers-Timberwolves Most Recent Games:

Clippers last regular season game : The Clippers closed out their regular season on Sunday with a 138-88 victory over the Oklahoma City Thunder, marking the largest winning margin in team history. Amir Coffey scored a career-high 35 points (7-10 3PT) and collected 13 rebounds, as Luke Kennard added 20 points of his own in the win.

: The Clippers closed out their regular season on Sunday with a 138-88 victory over the Oklahoma City Thunder, marking the largest winning margin in team history. Amir Coffey scored a career-high 35 points (7-10 3PT) and collected 13 rebounds, as Luke Kennard added 20 points of his own in the win. Timberwolves last regular season game: Resting Karl-Anthony Towns and D’Angelo Russell in their season-finale, the Timberwolves lost 124-120 at home to the Chicago Bulls. Nathan Knight finished as the leading scorer for Minnesota with 17 points, as Anthony Edwards scored just 8 points on 3-8 shooting in 18 minutes of play.

Latest Injury News:

Clippers: Kawhi Leonard (knee) - OUT, Jason Presto (foot) - OUT, Jay Scrubb (foot) - OUT, Luke Kennard (hamstring) - QUESTIONABLE

Timberwolves: NONE

Projected Starters:

PROJECTED CLIPPERS STARTERS:

G Reggie Jackson , 6-2 guard: 16.8 points, 4.8 assists

, 6-2 guard: 16.8 points, 4.8 assists G/F Paul George , 6-8 guard/forward: 24.3 points, 6.9 rebounds, 5.7 assists

, 6-8 guard/forward: 24.3 points, 6.9 rebounds, 5.7 assists F Marcus Morris Sr. , 6-8 forward: 15.4 points, 4.4 rebounds

, 6-8 forward: 15.4 points, 4.4 rebounds F Nicolas Batum , 6-8 forward: 8.3 points, 4.3 rebounds

, 6-8 forward: 8.3 points, 4.3 rebounds C Ivica Zubac, 7-0 center: 10.3 points, 8.5 rebounds

PROJECTED TIMBERWOLVE STARTERS:

G Patrick Beverley , 6-1 guard: 9.2 points, 4.1 rebounds, 4.6 assists

, 6-1 guard: 9.2 points, 4.1 rebounds, 4.6 assists G D’Angelo Russell , 6-4 guard: 18.1 points, 7.1 assists

, 6-4 guard: 18.1 points, 7.1 assists G Anthony Edwards , 6-4 guard: 21.3 points, 4.8 rebounds

, 6-4 guard: 21.3 points, 4.8 rebounds F Jarred Vanderbilt , 6-9 forward: 6.9 points, 8.4 rebounds

, 6-9 forward: 6.9 points, 8.4 rebounds C Karl-Anthony Towns, 6-11 center: 24.6 points, 9.8 rebounds, 3.6 assists

Betting Odds:

The Timberwolves opened up as a 2.5-point favorite against the Cavaliers and the odds have since drifted to -3 in favor of Minnesota.

The over/under for this matchup is currently set at 230.5 points.

What to watch for:

The winner of this game will claim the 7-seed in the Western Conference Playoffs and draw a first-round matchup with the 2-seeded Memphis Grizzlies.

Paul George has been a force for the Clippers since returning from his elbow injury, averaging 22.6 points, 5.6 rebounds, 6.8 assists and shooting 52.5% from three-point range over his last five games.

The Minnesota Timberwolves currently have seven players averaging at least 10 points per game since March 1.

The Los Angeles Clippers entered the 2021-22 season with the eighth-best odds to win the 2022 NBA Finals, the Minnesota Timberwolves had the sixth-worst odds.

